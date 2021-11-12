Fayette won the Class 1 District 5 championship with a 46-6 win over Sweet Springs.
Garren Vroman was the star of the night, rushing for 202 yards and four touchdowns. He got the Falcons off to a strong start with a 20-yard touchdown run on Fayette's first drive of the game that put it in front with 10:28 to play in the first quarter.
Vroman ran for two more scores in the third to put Fayette in front 40-0 and added a 34-yard touchdown run with 8:15 to play in the fourth quarter to help ice the game.
He wasn't alone in making big plays. Falcons quarterback Ben Wells connected with Dalton Collins for a 69-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and added a 28-yard scoring throw to Chase Allen-Jack with 7:49 to play in the second quarter. That put Fayette in front 24-0.
The Greyhounds scored on a 3-yard run from Cole Lovercamp but failed to convert on the two-point try, making the score 40-6 with 52 seconds left in the third.
The Greyhounds scored with a 3-yard run from Cole Lovercamp but then failed to convert on the two-point try, making the score 40-6 with 52 seconds left in the third. The final touchdown came with a 34-yard touchdown run from Vroman with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter.
Expressing pride for his team, Fayette coach Mike Thompson admired "how mentally tough they are and how much they have come together and really progressed as a team."
This season has been a difficult one for the Falcons, as they grieve the death of former teammate Kevin Cash Valencia, who died Feb. 23, due to a gunshot wound to the head.
The Falcons ran onto the field holding a jersey with No. 5, the number that Valencia wore. The Falcons did this in Week 1 of the season and the "seniors wanted to bring it back out again" for this game as Thompson said "it's in memory of Cash."
After the game, Wells said the win "was a little emotional, but we played through it and played for him."