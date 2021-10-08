The Fayette offense could not be stopped, racking up 374 rushing yards on 56 carries in a 42-26 win over Harrisburg on Friday night at home.
Garren Vroman rushed for 251 of those yards, carrying 28 times.
The Falcons offense scored a touchdown on a 2-yard run from DJ Moore, completing a 97-yard drive after recovering a Harrisburg fumble.
Moore’s touchdown made it a two-score game at 14-6.
Moore also had a sack forcing Harrisburg to punt, which is something Bulldogs coach Steve Hopkins said “hasn’t happened very often.” Harrisburg entered the night averaging 40 points.
Fayette coach Mike Thompson said the Falcons were able to “control the line of scrimmage” and made the Bulldogs' potent offense “one dimensional.”
While scoring two rushing TDs and catching a 24-yard touchdown pass, Moore had two sacks and 4½ tackles. Thompson said Moore “had a great night of football in general.”
In addition to recovering a fumble, the Falcons defense intercepted the ball late in the game, setting up a 23-yard scramble for a touchdown from quarterback Ben Wells.
Harrisburg learned from losing its first game of the season, Hopkins said.
He called Friday's game "chapter one" with Harrisburg, saying there's a "great chance" the teams could meet again in the playoffs.
Before thinking about possible playoff matchups both Fayette and Harrisburg have games next week.
Harrisburg (6-1) will host Scotland County (3-4) next week. Fayette (6-1) will travel to face Salisbury (1-6).