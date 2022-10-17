Osage defeated Southern Boone 54-39 Friday to earn its fifth straight victory to moveinto second place in the Class 3 District 6 standings.
Jackson Funderburke was once againa major force in the Osage offense, rushing for over 100 yards. He and fellow backfield-mate Adian Williams combined for five of theteam's eight touchdowns.
Despite the loss, the Eagles had an impressive offensive output. Quarterback Austin Evans went26-of-42 for 350 yards and five touchdowns, but his three interceptions wound up as the difference in the contest. Junior wide receiver Tristan McKee put up a solid effort in the loss, with 10 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns.
After falling behind big early, the Eagles cut the deficit to 35-32 late in the third before Osage put the game away.
The Eagles (4-4) have a tough matchup to close out the regular season, as they travel to face undefeated Blair Oaks (8-0). Osage (5-3) will try to cap its regular season with a sixth straight winwhen it faces Versailles (1-7).
Harrisburg bests Fayette in district clash
In a rematch oflast year's Class 1 District 5 semifinals, Harrisburg got its revenge against Fayette, winning 30-24 Friday. With the win, the Bulldogs clinched the Lewis and Clark Conference title.
Quarterback Trace Combs was the star of the night for the Bulldogs, accounting for four touchdowns, including three through the air to junior wide receiver Hunter Cole. A key element for the Bulldogs (6-2) was slowing down the Fayette rushing attack that has been highly effective all season. Harrisburg stopped the Falcons four times on fourth down attempts.
The Falcons (5-3) had an opportunity to tie the game with less than a minute remaining.
The Bulldogs will travel to face Scotland County (1-7) for their final regular-season game, while the Falcons will go to Columbia to face Tolton (6-2).
Tri-County Conference: Blair Oaks locks up first, three-way tie for third remains
In a season when Blair Oaks (8-0, 6-0) has seen little opposition, it earned a dominant 55-0 victory against Hallsville (4-4, 3-3) to lock up first in the Tri-County Conference.
The result is a stark contrast to what happened last year, whenHallsville outlasted the Falcons 56-51 to remain undefeated.
It was the second shutout of the year for the Falcons,and they only allowed 78 rushing yards to Hallsville's dynamic rushing attack.
Since Osage secured second in the conference with its 42-38 victory over Southern Boone, the results shape up a three-way tie between Hallsville, Southern Boone and Boonville,which all surprisingly lost Friday.
Next week, Hallsville will host California (3-5, 1-4) and Blair Oaks will face Southern Boone to close out the regular season.
Upsets: Versailles finally wins; Russellville finally loses
Boonville (4-4, 3-3) had a chance to take a commanding lead in the Tri-County Conference race for third place but was left stunned against Versailles (1-7, 1-4) on Friday. The Tigers outlasted the Pirates in the fourth quarter to beat them 21-20 for the team’s first win of the season.
Without standout junior wide receiver Dakota Troost, Boonville has struggled offensively in the second half of the season; the Pirates have dropped three of their past four conference matchups. With a chance at third in the Tri-County Conference still intact, Boonville will need all it has to beat Eldon (3-5, 0-4) in its final regular-season game.
Another shock came across mid-Missouri as Russellville suffered its first loss as it fell to Sherwood 58-41. Russellville's defense also found itself lost for the first time all season, as it had only allowed 97 total points over its first seven games.
Russellville (7-1) is independent of a conference and still searching for its identity as it looks forward to the playoffs. It faces Agape Boarding School at home to close the regular season.