Mexico coach Steve Haag didn’t say much in the postgame huddle after the Bulldogs’ 49-14 Class 3 District 5 championship win over Blair Oaks. He didn’t have to.
“There’s really not much to say,” Haag said. “When you play a game like that, man, it speaks for itself.”
Despite coming in as the No. 1 seed in the district, Mexico was probably seen as the underdog against a perennial powerhouse like the Falcons. The Bulldogs quickly did away with that notion in the first quarter, forcing two turnovers and scoring two touchdowns on the game’s first four possessions.
Haag was thrilled with his defense, particularly safety Michael White, inside linebacker Jaden Hatfield and outside linebacker Connor Johnson. The trio of seniors helped hold a team that hadn’t scored less than 50 since Week 4 (though it should be noted that star quarterback Dylan Hair left the game early) to 14.
He also started a freshman, Peyton Hoover, at middle linebacker because of usual starter Matt McCurdy’s absence. Like anyone making a first start in a district championship, he took his lumps early, but he filled in more than adequately for a defense that was firing on all cylinders.
“He got better,” Haag — who expects to have McCurdy back this week — said. “He was trying to just do a little too much, and later on he just didn’t do as much, and he filled gaps a little bit better, and so that’s what you want to see.”
White in particular shined, as always, for Mexico, coming away with an interception to open the game. The way he can cover the entire field on defense sends ripple effects through the entire Bulldog defense.
“I think (the rest of the defense had) figured out that they try to do too much,” Haag said. “So you kind of understand, ‘Hey, you don’t have to do as much because we got this guy here that can run people down and cover, can do a lot of things that kids can’t.’ I think they’ve really, in the last couple weeks, relied on that.”
White is obviously a weapon on offense as well, and Haag likes what he sees on tape from state quarterfinal opponent Seneca. Seneca faced Mexico’s flexbone triple-option this season, so Haag got a glimpse into how it defends it.
He got excited when he saw how deep Seneca’s defensive backs played.
“I don’t know if you can do that against us,” Haag said. “I just think if we hit the corner with our athletes, then we’re gonna gain some yards. … I think we have plays that we can work on any defense they can give us and I think our guys are confident they can block it.”
Fayette and Marceline continue rivalry: ‘This is honestly the game we wanted’
In three of the past six years, it’s been Marceline on the opposite sideline as the curtains closed on Fayette’s season, but the Falcons have a unique opportunity Saturday: a fourth chance.
“This is honestly the game we wanted,” Fayette running back Garren Vroman said.
The rivalry between the two teams has been one-sided; the Tigers have won 14 of their 15 contests with the Falcons since the start of the 2010 season, but 15 of 16 won’t come easy — this is the Class 1 state quarterfinal after all.
The Falcons have overwhelmed opponents with offensive firepower this year. Fayette is averaging 45.8 points , good for second most among the eight remaining Class 1 teams.
On a team with offensive weapons everywhere, Vroman stands out. The senior has compiled over 2,700 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He’s also accumulated the second-most receiving yards on the team and has hauled in seven receiving scores, which is tied for the team lead.
The Falcons enter the state quarterfinal 11-1. Their lone loss on the year came in Week 4 against none other than Marceline. But playing more than two months later, it won’t be the same game.
“It’ll no doubt look a lot different this time around,” Marceline coach Mark Ross said.
As Ross and the Tigers formulate a game plan to try to stop Vroman, the Falcons are tasked with figuring out how to stop a Marceline offense that features its own star running back: Hunter Nelson.
Nelson has followed up a 22-touchdown 2020 campaign with over 1,100 yards on 161 carries this season.
“He’s been huge for us all season long, and no doubt when the going gets tough, that’s definitely a guy that we lean on offensively to kinda get things going for us,” Ross said of his senior running back.
Nelson’s skillset is uncommon, but his senior status is anything but. Marceline (10-1) boasts a great deal of veterans on both sides of the ball. The offensive line that has worked hand-in-hand in crafting Nelson’s spectacular season is composed of four seniors and one junior.
Ross noted that the team’s experience has already proved significant during this playoff run, citing the Class 1 District 6 final, where the Tigers scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to top Highland.
Marceline’s opportunistic defense is another challenge for the Falcons. Fayette coach Mike Thompson said Marceline is “far more aggressive” than any team the Falcons play.
“They’re gonna bring five (or) six guys a lot of the time,” Thompson said. “They run blitz, they pass blitz, they’re always trying to get pressure and create havoc in the backfield — and it does.”
Uncertainty surrounds any state quarterfinal game, even one with two teams as familiar with each other as this game’s Lewis & Clark Conference mates. Both teams will have an extra day to prepare as, instead of playing under the Friday night lights, this Class 1 showdown will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s different, but I think we’re all gonna be more excited,” Fayette quarterback Ben Wells said. “It’s gonna be fun.”
Owensville set for rematch with Cardinal Ritter
Owensville bowed out of the playoffs last year when it lost to Cardinal Ritter in the district quarterfinals, 57-8. With the Lions in their sights again, this time in the state quarterfinals, Dutchmen coach Nathan Cabot isn’t thinking about any type of revenge-game narrative.
He won’t stop his players if they are, though.
“I do believe that the kids have something they want to prove,” Cabot said. “We’ll let that go. If they want to go out and that’s what they want, they want to prove that, they want to go prove that, hey, we ain’t gonna be a barrier to that and we’re gonna support that 100%.”
Owensville has certainly improved since then. The Dutchmen have lost twice by a combined three points this season, beating Priory in the Class 3 District 4 championship 40-26.
“We’ll put them in the position that we think we can to make them be successful and prove that ‘Hey, we are a better team than we were last year at that moment,’” Cabot said.
The Dutchmen handled Priory on the ground last week, with two 100-yard rushers in Austin Lowder and Brendan Decker. Cabot knew going into the game that Owensville would be able to run the ball on the Ravens, with blockers Chance Clevenger and Logan Evans (among others) having dominated the line of scrimmage all season.
“Knowing what they were lining up in as a defense, we knew that where we could hit them the most was on the ground,” Cabot said. “So I mean, it’s just basically doing our jobs as scouts each and every week, looking at what our opponents are going to do.”
Since the game happened, Cabot said that Owensville is still feeling the adrenaline from a district championship. Most of the team’s key players — everyone aforementioned except Clevenger, receiver Derek Brandt and defensive lineman Brent Helmig — are seniors, and they’d gone their high school careers without a playoff win up to this point.
In their freshman year, these seniors went 2-8. Sophomore year, 4-6. Most had played together since fifth grade.
“Seeing those guys hoist (the trophy) up after all the hard work they did, the things that we battled even last year, too, it was really great,” Cabot said. “They’ve been a very successful youth league team for a long time. And just to see that bleed over to the competition on Friday nights, in high school, the kids just feed off of that.”
The senior leadership that Cabot admits makes his job easier is a big reason why Owensville is 4-2 in one-score games, including a playoff win over Sullivan. The Dutchmen will need that ability to produce in crunch time at state.