With the game tied 1-1 at halftime, Tolton coach Chuck Register met with his team.
Instead of lecturing them for spoiling a dominant half by giving up an equalizer 50 seconds prior to the break, Register let the players talk to each other to work things out before the second half.
"Those guys were upset at themselves," Register said. "They just talked and said, 'Hey, we got this game, we can play. We've just got to put the ball in the goal.' So I didn't have to say much they talked to each other and it was fun to see that leadership."
It was that message, or more accurately a lack of one, that helped spur two Tolton goals that led the Trailblazers to a 3-1 win over Lutheran North in the state quarterfinals Saturday at Columbia College. The win takes Tolton to its first Final Four in the program's eight-year history.
"Coach Tapia started this program and they had their chances and now it comes to these guys having their chances and we finally got past it," Register said. "It's always tough trying to get to the Final Four, you have to have a little skill and you have to have a lot of luck to get there."
It was a slow start for the Trailblazers. The first 37 minutes went by, and Tolton was still looking for its breakthrough. The Trailblazers had kept the ball near the Lutheran North goal for almost the entire first half but had nothing to show for it after an open net miss and multiple stops by the Crusaders goalkeeper Erik Lorenz.
Then, Nathan Forck got a pass from Tyler Stevens and slipped a shot past the keeper into the net. The Trailblazers had struck first with 3:20 left in the first half.
Forck's goal looked to have been all Tolton needed, but that wasn't the case once Wayea Hallowanger slipped behind the Trailblazers defense and was face to face with Trailblazers keeper Blake Hinerman.
Hinerman made the breakaway save, but the ball bounced out to Crusaders midfielder Drew Keathly, who chipped Hinerman and the whole Blazers defense for a surprise equalizer with 50 seconds left in the half.
Keathly's goal leveled the game at halftime despite Tolton dominating possession, but the Trailblazers sensed an opportunity to put the game to bed after the break.
"We just gave up a silly goal, but it wasn't anything we were really sweating," Holden Petri said. "We knew that we had the game if we just kept playing the way we were playing."
Twelve minutes into the second half, Forck sent Landon Petri past the defense with a through ball and Petri had a one-on-one opportunity to get the lead back. Petri made no mistake with the opportunity and put the ball into the bottom corner of the net, giving Tolton some much-needed breathing room.
"I was just thinking about where I was going to put the ball and have placement over power," Petri said. "I was just trying to put it in a corner and secure our victory."
Both teams went back and forth for the next 20 minutes before Petri sealed the deal with another goal in the 78th minute that sent Tolton to St. Louis for the state semifinals next weekend.
After running into a roadblock in the district rounds, Tolton has broken the wall down and then some with the program's first district and sectional championship in program history.
"We feel like now that we've broken through this one barrier that we can keep going on as far as our game will let us," Petri said. "I'm very proud of my team."
The next step for Tolton is the state semifinals against Principia at 10 a.m. Friday at Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in St. Louis.