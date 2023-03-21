Tolton girls soccer piled it on early against Jefferson City in its regular-season opener en route to a 4-0 victory. All four goals came in the opening half.

The Trailblazers (1-0) started hot, with an Emma Mallet goal four minutes into the match, which was moved from Tolton to Jefferson City and its turf field because of the inclement weather. After a lull in scoring, the final 12 minutes of the first half featured three Tolton goals — two of which came in the last three minutes.

