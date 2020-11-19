Five Rock Bridge students signed letters of intent to play college sports Wednesday evening.
Softball players Margo Frossard, Ella Schouten and Maddie Snider formally committed to Southwest Baptist, Columbia College and the University of Missouri, respectively.
Samantha Doisy signed to play volleyball for Central Methodist University, and Tyra Wilson signed with the University of Texas for track and field.
Snider's signing culminated a three-year gap between her commitment to Missouri as a freshman and actually putting ink to paper. She was a two-time all-state selection with the Bruins, the second coming in a state championship campaign.
"Maddie is a true, gritty competitor," Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson said in a news release. "She played against national competition this past summer which has taken her game to another level, and she proved that this fall leading her high school team to a state championship. She has incredible range in the outfield and has shown exceptional arm strength. I'm excited for her to play in front of her hometown crowd."