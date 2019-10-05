Postseason softball is almost upon us. Except Tolton, every other Columbia softball team competed in one last tournament before it started prepping for districts.
Hickman hosted its own Kewpie Classic, while Battle traveled south for the Springfield Invite. Instead of playing a tournament, Tolton defeated Notre Dame 1-0 .
Here are five notes from the tournaments.
Andi Siebeneck shows her brilliance
A sophomore at Blair Oaks, Siebeneck was the catalyst of Saturday’s semifinal win against Hickman. She threw seven innings on the rubber for the Falcons, keeping the host team from scoring and shutting Hickman out for the first time in the 2019 season. On offense, Siebeneck’s third inning solo home run broke the scoreless tie. Blair Oaks went on to defeat Hickman 2-0.
Hickman’s dominant weekend on the mound
The Kewpies held their opponents to seven runs in the entire tournament. Hickman, which took third in its home tournament, started senior Abby Hurtado in each of its three wins over Smith-Cotton, St. Joseph Central and Lee’s Summit West.
Hurtado took home a no-hitter against Smith-Cotton. Sophomore Emma Henley also threw several innings for the Kewpies. Henley held the eventual champions, Blair Oaks, to just two runs in the semifinal and closed the consolation game against Lee’s Summit West.
Battle’s hot bats
Instead of playing in the Kewpie Classic, Battle traveled to Springfield for the Springfield Invite.
The Spartans went 4-1, taking third place at the invite behind an outpouring of offense. Battle hitters scored 42 runs for an average of 8.4 runs per game. Leading the team was Brooke Nutter and Journey Polacek, hitting .667 and .615, respectively. The two combined for 18 hits, 15 RBI and 12 runs.
Ponca City’s initiative
Ponca City High traveled for more than six hours to Antimi Sports Complex to compete in the Kewpie Classic. The Wildcats won their first game against Ursuline Academy, but lost three straight to Bowling Green, Rock Bridge and Kirksville.
Blair Oaks’ accomplishment
The team that won the Kewpie Classic looked the part of a champion.
Clutch hits and dominant pitching shone through in the Falcons’ run to the title. Along the way, the Falcons defeated Truman and Kirksville, and shut out a very tough Hickman lineup in front of its home crowd. Blair Oaks also got its revenge on Bowling Green for last year’s state semifinal loss by defeating the Bobcats 16-0.
