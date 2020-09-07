Rock Bridge girls tennis has been in full swing, opening with a 4-2 record despite the uncertainty of its 2020 season.
At one point, the Bruins’ schedule was down to only six confirmed conference dual meets, less than half the number they are used to. One line that remained on the schedule was the Great 8 Tournament, an annual event Rock Bridge hosts. Coach Ben Loeb went on a mission to find enough teams to fill out the brackets and continue some form of normalcy for the team.
“We host some tournaments and some double dual events with teams from the St. Louis, Kansas City and Springfield areas coming to Columbia,” Loeb said in an email. “But the vast majority of those teams bailed out with the pandemic. It’s been very time-consuming to find some teams to add to the schedule.”
Through Loeb’s efforts, Rock Bridge added more dual meets to the schedule and hosted its annual tournament Aug. 28. The squad went 2-1 in the tournament, beating Liberty and Liberty-Wentzville and falling to Lee’s Summit West. Other early-season wins have come against Lee’s Summit North and in the form of a 9-0 blowout of Battle. The Bruins’ second loss of the season came to Park Hill South, with a final scoreline of 6-3.
Because of the pandemic, Loeb and his squad’s plans over Labor Day looked a lot different than in previous years. The Bruins did not compete during Labor Day weekend, but they will return to the court Saturday against Jefferson City.
“We have to be flexible and creative if we want to salvage more of our original schedule,” Loeb said. “Otherwise, we will not find teams to play.”
Flexibility has been the key factor for Rock Bridge in maintaining a solid schedule. The Bruins are waiting to hear back from Villa Duchesne and Westminster Christian Academy, two schools from the St. Louis area, with hopes that they can participate in the Columbia Tournament on Sept. 19. Loeb has offered to play the tournament in the St. Louis area to make it more convenient for prospective opponents.
Loeb and the Bruins have made the most of a stressful season’s beginning. After finishing 21-3 last season, the squad hopes to maintain a strong presence inside and outside of its district. Rock Bridge will face Jefferson City on Saturday at Cosmo Park.