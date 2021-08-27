Battle and Blair Oaks football begin with rematches of the final games of their 2020 seasons in Week 1. Battle will seek redemption against Fort Zumwalt North, which ended the Spartans' season in the Class 5 state quarterfinals last year, and Blair Oaks will square off against Maryville, which the Falcons defeated to capture Missouri’s Class 3 state championship.
Despite Blair Oaks’ 22-point victory in the state final, coach Ted LePage said he and his returning players know the Falcons didn’t play their best game, which they have addressed leading up to tonight’s matchup.
“We’re going to have to bring it on Friday night, because (Maryville) will,” LePage said.
The Falcons will have to fill a number of holes on the defensive side of the ball after graduating five Class 3 first-team all-state seniors, but LePage feels he has the players on his roster to do it. LePage mentioned sophomore linebackers Brady Kerperin and Cole Peters as replacements for Levi Haney and Cade Stockman. Sophomore defensive linemen Parker Bennett and freshman Bryson Varner are another pair of lowerclassmen expected to take on more prominent roles this season.
While the faces have changed on defense, the team’s identity has not.
“There’s a lot of teams you see that will have the success and they don’t come back with maybe the zest to try to do better,” LePage said. “This team has had a really big chip on its shoulder to come back and work.”
Blair Oaks has turned to youth on defense, but it returns a veteran offensive unit led by junior quarterback Dylan Hair. Last season, Hair led the high-flying Falcons offense to 52.2 points per game en route to the state title.
“He’s not the best player in 3A,” LePage said. “He’s the best player in the state.”
While Blair Oaks’ playoff rematch might bring back pleasant memories, Battle’s will not. Battle will once again face Fort Zumwalt North ... but with a new coach at the helm.
Jonah Dubinski joined the team this summer after Missouri hired Atiyyah Ellison as director of player development. Even though Dubinski was not a part of Battle’s postseason loss last season, he realizes how badly his players want tonight’s game.
“They’ve prepared all summer, all offseason and all fall camp for this opportunity to right that wrong,” Dubinski said.
Battle went 1-1 against Fort Zumwalt North last season, defeating the team 60-43 in their lone regular-season matchup. Last year’s team had the ability to call on Gerry Marteen Jr., who will miss his senior season this year with a torn ACL. There is no replacing Marteen, but Dubinski noted junior Rickie Dunn, junior Garrett Murray Jr., senior Exavier Hinton and junior Tay Patrick as those who have stepped into the role. Dubinski also stressed the importance of the offensive line to the success of the run game.
“For us, it’s about being high effort, high intelligence and physical,” Dubinski said.
Game of the week: Mexico, Centralia renew rivalry
Mexico and its Week 1 opponent from 13 miles down the road, Centralia, is a premier out-of-conference rivalry in mid-Missouri. The Bulldogs and Panthers couldn’t play last year because of COVID-19, but they’ll open the season against one another in Mexico.
Last time the teams met, in 2019, then-undefeated Centralia gutted out a 13-10 win in a defensive battle.
“I thought we were a little bit soft,” Mexico coach Steve Haag said. “They decided there in the fourth quarter to run the football, and we just didn’t stick our hats in there and make a stop. I think we got guys who can do that now, although they don’t run that similar offense that they did in 2019.”
Mexico does run its same offense that it did then: the triple option, a scheme where wide receivers aren’t welcome to the party. On run plays, the quarterback has three options: hand it to the fullback, take it himself or pitch it to the wing, who will come in motion before most snaps.
The key to stopping the triple-option is to play disciplined and stay on your defensive assignments, which Centralia’s returning starters are used to. While the Panthers didn’t see Mexico last season, Brookfield — which they shut out, 20-0 — runs a similar system.
“We’ve gotta play our ball and hopefully get them into third-and-long-type situations, which is not what that offense is built for,” Centralia coach Tyler Forsee said. “But I’ll say this — that quarterback’s got a good arm, and they can definitely throw.”
The quarterback is Ty Simms, who took over for incumbent starter and 2021 graduate Ty Prince late last season. He’ll match up against returning Centralia quarterback Beau Gordon, on whom Haag heaped praise as a runner and a passer.
“(Simms) definitely has a better arm than what a typical high school quarterback does,” Forsee said. “So they’re a little bit more multiple in what they can do.”
Rock Bridge looks to start strong in Kansas City
Rock Bridge overcame a second-half deficit to defeat Staley in Week 1 last year, sparking a four-game win streak to open the season. The Bruins will look to do it again Friday, this time on the road.
With a schedule that got much tougher as the season went on, the Bruins lost three of their final four games last year before a second-round playoff exit, and coach Van Vanatta’s team will look to bounce back from a difficult finish to 2020.
That starts with not necessarily winning in Week 1, according to Vanatta, but playing its best football and setting itself up for success later in the season.
“I’d rather finish strong then than worry about now,” Vanatta said. “So our focus now is to be able to compete, be able to get after it and be able to get better at what we do. And if we do that, I think we’ll be successful.”
That starts with a defensive front with plenty of returners, headlined by linebacker Nate Norris. Also back is quarterback Nathan Dent, who came up with a fourth-quarter touchdown run to help seal last season’s win over Staley. Dent is a strong runner whose legs will be even more of a feature this season after running back Bryce Jackson’s graduation.
Vanatta wants Dent to improve in the Bruins’ quick-passing game but is certain he’ll be a weapon on the ground.
“Our offense is designed to try to get him the ball in his hands, … because when he runs the ball, he’s effective,” Vanatta said. “So, we’re really working on all that stuff ... . Our offense has kind of adjusted and adapted around him, so I think he’ll do a great job.”