Hannibal’s undefeated season came to an end Friday, as the honorary mid-Missouri team — due to how many of said area’s teams it defeated — fell 31-0 to Smithville early Friday afternoon.
Smithville, which completed its undefeated season, set the tone early in the game. Smithville safety Ryan Weers lined up in deep coverage on Hannibal’s first drive and read a deep pass all the way, undercutting it for an interception. On the next play, quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth found receiver Rhett Foster streaking down the left sideline for an easy pitch-and-catch and a long score.
Though Smithville didn’t blow Hannibal out of the water in the first half, the Pirates’ ground game that had dominated all year was never able to get going against Smithville’s stifling defense. Ever consistent, Smithville scored one touchdown per quarter and tacked on an extra field goal in the final frame for good measure.
Smithville made deep playoff runs in each of the past few years, losing to Helias in the state semifinal last season, but it was finally able to break through for a perfect season and a state title in 2021.
Lutheran St. Charles scores late to beat Lamar
Arlen Harris Jr. will be playing at Stanford next year, but he’ll remember this one as long as he’s out West. And then some.
Harris took the ball with six seconds to go to win a state championship for Lutheran St. Charles after a hard-fought battle with Lamar, 33-27. The Tigers opened the game like they opened the season — 13-0 — but Lutheran scored, then scored again on a recovered fumble to make it 14-13 at halftime.
Lutheran St. Charles finished 12-2, only losing to a fellow Lutheran in Colorado and St. Mary’s. The Cougars are Class 2 champions.
Webb City wins third title in five years
Webb City decided that 15 state titles weren’t enough. The Cardinals won the Class 5 championship, claiming their 16th, which is the most in Missouri football history.
Webb City’s defense stifled Holt, undefeated heading into this game, for most of the second half. Holt scored late twice, but it was too little too late. Offensively, Webb City scored 26 unanswered points after a 7-0 Holt lead with one score from Cade Wilson and two from DuPree Jackson.