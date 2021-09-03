Russellville senior guard and defensive tackle Bryce Hale first realized things were different for his formerly 0-8 team when a Missouri Military Academy player told him he was scared.
“He was holding me, and I was like, ‘Dude, why are you holding me?’” Hale said. “And he goes, ‘Dude, I’m just scared.’”
That was during the fourth quarter, when Russellville was well on its way to a 34-point victory against a team they had lost to by 45 at this time last year. It was Russellville’s first win as a varsity program, and while it is just one game, the vibes on the field and in the locker room could not be more different under new coach Tim Rulo.
“Kids would trash talk, growl, even,” Hale said. “I’ve never, ever had someone tell me that they were scared of me until this year.”
What changed?
“I’d say a lot more teamwork has gone into this year,” senior receiver and outside linebacker Cameron Larimore said. “Coach has had a lot more team socials. Just the whole team getting together to do more fun things and communicate with each other. When we started struggling a bit during the games last year, we started to break apart and argue and fall apart as a team. But since all the teamwork stuff this year, even when we started to fumble a little bit, we stayed together.”
“We didn’t really stay together last year,” senior receiver, tackle and outside linebacker Blake Burling said. “We argued a lot, we pointed fingers, no one would take the blame for anything.”
Increased intensity was also a major part of Rulo’s offseason program, which focused much more on conditioning than Russellville had seen in the past. The players could feel the effect of their summer work — which also produced more team chemistry, as conditioning in the Missouri sun can build up a sense of “we’re in this together” — right away on game night.
“After I got one of my first tackles, the drills all made sense,” Hale said.
As for Rulo, who previously coached at South Callaway and Helias, he maintains that the foundation was in place for success at Russellville, which the Fulton Sun reported in March and he confirmed this week. But he also knows how hard last season was on his players, and he knows how much this game meant to them.
“I was talking to someone today about it, and they mentioned this idea of just how satisfying a win in football is, right? You put all this time and effort into one game a week. That’s super satisfying, and so they were really excited about that.”
Rulo said that there’s something “magical” about winning the first varsity game in school history, and the Russellville players felt that, too.
“About mid-fourth quarter, it started hitting me,” senior lineman Kaden Shannon said. “All of the pain and tiredness of the game went away, and I just started jumping around every play.”
Due to a positive COVID-19 test within Battle’s football program, Capital City needed to find a new opponent for Friday night. Battle announced the game’s cancellation Tuesday at 2:38 p.m.; at 3:11 p.m., the Cavaliers announced that they would be hosting Agapé Boarding School at Adkins Stadium.
On Wednesday afternoon, Capital City announced that they were no longer facing Agapé, instead going up against Center High School (Kansas City).
Agapé describes itself as a “Christian boarding school that turns around rebellious boys." However, the Kansas City Star reports that four lawsuits have been filed against the school so far this year for “physical, emotional and sexual abuse,” including one from a teen with autism and bipolar disorder.
Capital City head coach Joe Collier said Wednesday morning that the program was unaware of the allegations when it scheduled the game.
“We put feelers out there,” Collier said. “I put a tweet out there about, you know, that we were looking at games. We put feelers out, and then we got a call back.”
Collier also defended the decision to schedule the game with Agapé.
“I’m in this game for kids,” Collier said. “If [football is] a great outlet for [Agape’s football players], why would I take that away from them?”
Collier did not respond to The Missourian’s request for comment after the Agapé game had been called.
Wells guides Jefferson City through tough opening schedule
Damon Wells, Jefferson City’s third coach in as many seasons, lost 34-20 in his Jays debut to Chaminade, which competes in the vaunted Metro Catholic Conference in St. Louis. The slate doesn’t get any easier today when the Jays take on Hannibal — the team Helias lost to last week for the first time since 2019.
“It’s a brutal opening schedule to be honest with you, but hopefully it will be better for having gone through it,” Wells said.
As a new coach, Wells has looked to instill some of the philosophies that made him successful over a 13-year tenure as head coach of Rifle High School in Colorado. One of those philosophies, Wells said, is “making sure our dreams our greater than our memories,” which relates to getting better every day and not letting losses drag a team down.
Despite the loss, Wells said that the players have bought into that philosophy.
“They’ve done everything that we’ve asked them to do here, they’ve been trusting, they’re always present,” Wells said. “We don’t have to beg kids to show up here.”
Jefferson City competed the entire game against a very good Chaminade team, and Wells is thrilled with where the Jays are heading into their district slate, which will start with Rock Bridge after the Hannibal game.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to look back and consider how grateful we were for having gone through that tough stretch,” Wells said. “And that’s what I mean, we’re trying to keep our dreams greater than our memories.”
Game of the Week: Clash of the Callaways
South Callaway will travel up the road today to face crosstown rival, North Callaway. The two programs have played six times over the last four seasons. Each team has won three times, with the Thunderbirds outscoring the Bulldogs 141-140 across the six matchups.
“I feel like since I’ve been at South Callaway, it’s been really a respectful, friendly rivalry, but at the same time it’s been very competitive and it really makes for a fun game to be a part of [and] a fun game to coach,” South Callaway coach Zack Hess said.
The ground game will be important for the offenses, both of which utilize the option.
“We’re very similar in a lot of ways, offensively specifically,” North Callaway coach Travis Blevins said. “... I would imagine both teams will be concentrating on running the ball [and] stopping the run.”
The option takes quite a bit of timing and chemistry to operate smoothly. Entering just their second contest of the season, the Bulldogs are still working out the kinks as new players have come into their system.
“Obviously, it’s never gonna be a finished product,” Hess said. “Even at the end of the season, you’re always either installing new things or you’re trying to just master what you do. We are getting closer to where I think we should be and where we need to be.”
Hess mentioned junior JT Thomas, junior Jacob Martin, and senior Donnie Fortner as players who have stepped up in the option offense.
Despite scoring 40 points last week in a win against Louisiana, North Callaway had its own offensive troubles.
“We turned the ball over three to four times offensively and looked pretty sloppy aside from the second quarter,” Blevins said. “And [that’s] really just on ourselves there. You know, obviously our exchange on our option plays [there’s] no real contact. We just didn’t do a good job securing the ball.”
Whichever team takes better care of the football and executes its offense more precisely will be in a favorable position to capture the Callaway Cup tonight.
Key matchup: New coaches face off in Fulton-California game
Dana Chambers and Seth Womack are both in their second game weeks as coaches at Fulton and California, respectively. The Hornets’ comeback attempt last week fell short against Osage, while the Pintos took down St. James 24-6.
California comes in at 1-0 after finishing 6-4 last year and 1-9 the year before, something Fulton will try to replicate after a 1-9 season of their own last year.
“I feel [Fulton is] better than St. James, and we had our hands full with St. James,” Womack said. “It’s gonna be a tough game. They’re physical, they’ve got a bunch of terrific athletes and I just watched them on film already. I know they’re well-coached.”
Physicality is the biggest attribute that Chambers, a Fulton graduate who had been Hickman’s defensive coordinator since 2018, is looking to instill with the Hornets.
“We want to be physical with everything we do,” Chambers said. “We want to be disciplined, and we want the boys to have fun, so those are the things we focused on this summer.”
It’s been going well so far — despite the loss, Chambers was thrilled with the toughness his team showed in not giving in against Osage.
“The things that we’ve been working on all summer — playing hard, playing through adversity, finishing the game — the boys bought onto it,” Chambers said.
Fulton lost its star quarterback from last season, Courtland Simmons, who transferred out of state. Womack believes that the Hornets’ new signal-caller, Dustin Hagens, is a better fit for the team and its spread offense, though.
“The kid sits in the pocket well, he’s very accurate,” Womack said. “He runs well when he needs to. I know he’s definitely going to be a much better, harder challenge for us to defend than what we faced last week.”
Fulton’s coaching staff includes Clifton Cooper, who coached Womack at Westminster College in Missouri, and Jantzen Bradford, who Womack coached at the same school.
On the California side, Womack has relied on strong leadership and playmaking ability from seniors like Calen Kruger and Trevor Myers to help replicate last year’s success.
“We returned a lot of starters, especially at our skill positions,” Womack said. “Those kids know what it took to get to that point last year, and they took that into this offseason, which I was here for, and really built upon that.”
Other key matchups:
In Week 1, Smith-Cotton picked up their first win since Oct. 18, 2019. The Tigers will look to keep it rolling this week against Rock Bridge, which has beaten them in each of their three matchups over the last three seasons.
Hallsville vs. Centralia
These two programs, which combined for a 35-11 record over the last two seasons, will square off tonight in Hallsville. In their lone contest last season, Centralia pulled out a one-score victory.
Player Interview of the Week: Landon Block, junior RB/WR, Tolton
Block missed all of last season after a catastrophic injury — on July 29 of last year, a glass table shattered and severed a tendon in his leg. He had surgery that day and started physical therapy, but in December, an MRI revealed that the tendon detached again.
He had a second surgery on Dec. 16 and got cleared for full participation in May. Last week, Block came back to the field for Tolton and scored four touchdowns in a blowout win over Sweet Springs. The Missourian spoke to Block for this week’s player interview.
It can’t be easy giving up a kickoff return for a touchdown after your own touchdown. What was the mindset after that happened, and how’d the team bounce back?
Block: After that, we just knew that just because we drove down and scored pretty easily, it doesn’t mean that they’re just gonna give up after one score. It’s the first play of the game, first quarter, we gotta play ‘til the end, and we just gotta bring it the next play and the next drive.
You had three total touchdowns in the first half against Sweet Springs. Heading into the season, were you expecting to be the go-to guy on the offense?
Last year I didn’t play because of the injury, so this year, they were all really glad to have me back and back out there. It really started off slow, just to see where I’d be at with the injury, but as we progressed, I kind of became the No. 1 target to the outside.
How does it feel, just being back after such a long recovery process?
It felt amazing. I was talking to our wide receiver coach Jerrell [Jackson] before the game, and I was telling him how I was really nervous and anxious and everything, and [he was] saying how it was really normal because I hadn’t played for so long, but once I got out there and the ball kicked off, it felt good to be back and just felt normal and natural.
Take me through that second touchdown, the one you scored on a stop-and-go move.
They liked the matchup I had there, based off the first one. This one was a little deeper, though. I didn’t know where the quarterback would put the ball. … Jerrell teaches us to do the little stop, hitch-and-go at eight yards, so when I got to eight, I did it, turned, I saw him go past me and kind of fall, and I looked up and the ball was just perfectly in stride. It was a beautiful throw by my quarterback, Jonah (Lybeck-Brown), and it led to a score.
After one win total in each of the last two seasons, how did it feel to start 2021 with a win?
It feels really good. It puts the team in good spirits and gets us confident going into each week, knowing that we can win games. We just have to do our assignments, practice hard, play well and listen to the coaches and we are capable of winning games. It builds a lot of confidence for our guys and builds a lot for our fanbase too, giving them a reason to come back to the next home games and support us.