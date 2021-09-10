Despite a 2-0 start, with not-so-close wins over Palmyra and Centralia, Hallsville coach Justin Conyers’ first day going home before 9:30 p.m. this week was Thursday.
“I’m about to go home and watch some ‘Thursday Night Football,’” Conyers said, laughing.
With Versailles up next on the schedule, Conyers isn’t looking to take a break from football anytime soon, especially since the NFL runs plenty of plays that resemble his offense based around the run-pass option. In this system, the quarterback has to read multiple defenders to decide whether to handoff to the back, pull and throw a bubble screen or pull and throw it over the middle.
The system is run by senior quarterback Tyger Cobb, a second-year starter who scored five total touchdowns and racked up 352 total yards in the Centralia win, but Conyers is much more encouraged by his progress in making the key reads.
“There’s a lot of stuff that has to go through his head,” Conyers said. “It’s all about his footwork and his eyes. ... Last year, it was primary read only, eyes locked-on, we’re throwing it there.”
With Cobb’s progress in running the offense, as well as star receivers AJ Austene and Landyn Sievers, Hallsville blew out both rival Centralia (the schools are stationed 8 miles away) and Palmyra, which beat Conyers’ crew twice last season, including in a playoff game that ended Hallsville’s season.
“For us to go beat a very quality ballclub in Palmyra, on the road, for the third time that we’ve played them in less than a season — we’ve been there all three times — I mean, that’s a great win for our program,” Conyers said.
For Conyers, the Palmyra win and the hot start in general are all about building gradual success for Hallsville’s program. Hallsville went from a 3-7 team in 2018, the year before Conyers arrived, to a team that is coming off two consecutive winning seasons and looking for more.
This year, with players like Cobb and Austene in their third year in Conyers’ system, the former Battle coach can build off progress made in the previous two seasons rather than start from scratch. And Hallsville went 10-3 in 2019, starting from scratch.
“My thing I’ve always tried to tell my coaching staff is we don’t wanna just be a good team, because good teams come and go,” Conyers said. “We wanna be a solid program. We wanna be a great program. That’s where we really strive to be.”
Game of the Week: Rock Bridge visits Jefferson City
Few teams can claim to have had as much of a dichotomy between their Week 1 and Week 2 games than Rock Bridge. After dropping their home opener to Staley, the Bruins claimed a decisive 50-0 victory over Smith-Cotton last week. Now, the focus turns to Jefferson City.
“What we did in the past doesn’t mean anything,” Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta said. “It’s all about now.”
It is, of course, all about now, but looking at Rock Bridge’s prior two games gives useful insight into where the team excels and where it is prone to struggle. The Bruins boast a veteran front seven that excels at stopping the run. On the other hand, the secondary is still a work in progress.
“Where we got beat (by) Staley was in the passing game,” Vanatta said. ... “We made some adjustments to our secondary. (We) did some things with them to just basically just make it easier on them, so we don’t just give up the big play.”
When it comes to the offense, it’s all about quarterback Nathan Dent. The senior had two passing touchdowns and three scores on the ground in Rock Bridge’s trouncing of Smith-Cotton last week.
The rivalry between the Jays and the Bruins highlights this week’s matchup.
“It’s Jeff City-Rock Bridge, you know, it’s Jeff City-Columbia,” Vanatta said. “I mean (there’s) not a lot of love lost there.”
While the two programs are familiar with each other, the two coaches are not. Damon Wells is in his first season with Jefferson City, making him the Jays’ third coach in as many seasons. This week, Wells is tasked with getting Jefferson City its first win against Rock Bridge since 2016.
Despite getting off to an 0-2 start, Wells is not displeased with his team’s performance.
“I know that we live in a results-driven society, but our kids have played hard, and it would be great to execute at a much higher level than we have,” Wells said. “The kids are doing everything we ask them to do. The only thing we haven’t done is win a football game.”
The Jays’ roster has a high number of freshmen and sophomores. Even though that may indicate to some that the team is building for the future, Wells is set on winning this season for his seniors.
“That’s a promise I made to these boys: That they would get our very best effort to be successful now,” Wells said.
Key matchup: Powerhouses Battle and Helias face off
Helias will travel to Battle for tonight’s meeting between the two highly successful programs. Battle went 8-2 last year and is off to a 1-0 start this season under new coach Jonah Dubinski. The Crusaders completed an undefeated season last year, going 14-0 on their way to winning the Class 4 state championship.
Helias has experienced change since last season, including a move from Class 4 to Class 5. The Crusaders also lost their starting quarterback, Jacob Weaver, who was named Class 4 Offensive Player of the Year in his senior season. Weaver is replaced by junior Drew Miller.
While the Crusaders were playing in what would eventually be a 35-point win over Hickman last week, the Spartans were left without a game on their schedule. Battle’s contest last week was cancelled as a result of a positive COVID-19 test and possible exposure within Battle’s program, according to a tweet from Battle Athletics.
After going on the road to win a playoff rematch from last year against Fort Zumwalt North in Week 1 and the cancellation last week, the Spartans will now play in front of their home crowd for the first time this season.
Once again, Battle finds itself trying to make up for a loss suffered last season, as the Crusaders defeated the Spartans 41-19 in Week 3 last year.
Southern Boone at Boonville
The Boone Bowl became an annual matchup in 2018, and in the three times it’s been played, Boonville hasn’t won. That could change this year, as Southern Boone is off to an 0-2 start with blowout losses to Odessa and Mexico.
Boonville comes in at 1-1, led by almost indisputably the top player in mid-Missouri, senior defensive lineman DJ Wesolak. Wesolak and the Pirate defense held Holden to six points last week and will look to do it again against an Eagles team that’s only scored 19 points in two games.
California at Blair Oaks
It’s been a normal one for Blair Oaks, whose point differential through two games is +80. Quarterback Dylan Hair led one of the most high-powered offenses in the state as a freshman, and he’s a junior now.
Don’t sleep on the Pintos, though. California has built off a surprising 6-4 finish in 2020 to win its first two games comfortably, led by quarterback Calen Kruger. Blair Oaks will almost certainly win this game, probably by a great deal, but if the Pintos can keep it close for any stretch of the game it will show how far they’ve come in two short seasons.
Player Interview of the Week: Harrisburg senior quarterback Tanner Lanes
Lanes began his third year as the Bulldogs’ QB1 on a high note, leading Harrisburg to a blowout win over Paris. Then, last week against Milan, Lanes led a comeback win with a touchdown run after a blocked punt went the other way for six to give Milan the lead.
The Missourian spoke to Lanes about his and the Bulldogs’ hot start to the season.
Columbia Missourian: Take me through that fourth quarter. What was the team’s mindset after the punt was blocked for the touchdown?
Tanner Lanes: Well, that was a big momentum play for them, and they were really hyped up. So we came out, we knew we needed to score, get back on top. We had a nice catch by Austin Darwent for a big first down, and then we scored right after that. That was huge for us there, and then the defense got a stop. Right after that punt, we came out focused, and it was good for us to score there.
CM: As a senior leader on the team, what was your message to the offense after the blocked punt happened?
TL: I was telling them, like, “Let’s go, we gotta answer now. This is a big drive for us. We need to answer.”
CM: You’ve been a threat through the air this year, but the TD after the blocked punt was on the ground. How comfortable are you with the ball in your hands?
TL: I love having the ball in my hands, first of all, and then I just try to do whatever I can to help my team win. I basically walked in on that touchdown, though, untouched. The O-line did a great job all game, so all credit to them there.
CM: This is year three for you as starting quarterback. How does the start of this season feel compared to the first two years?
TL: Well, my first year as starting quarterback, we just got a new coach, so everyone was kind of unsure. And then last year, we were better, but this year, everyone really knows the offense a lot better, we all know what we’re doing, we all know what’s coming. There’s not really surprises or anything. We all have done a lot better job of communicating what’s going on this year. We’re on the same page a lot better than we have been in the past. I think that is why we won that game, because we all communicated, we knew what was going on, we did the little things right.
CM: Talk to me about Jace Carr’s play through the first couple games.
TL: He’s been great. He’s one of the best receivers in the state, if not the best. Class 1 for sure. What he does for us, no one else can do. He’s a huge part of this team. Other teams are putting two guys on him every play, and that also opens up the offense for other receivers to make a big difference. Anthony Alicea has had a big couple games, too. We got a lot of guys besides Jace that can make big plays for us, but Jace is a game-changer for sure.