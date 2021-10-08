Ten weeks into the 2018 season, Tolton achieved its fourth win. That was the last time the Trailblazers reached that number of victories in a season until last Friday, when they beat Salisbury to improve to 4-1.
In the eyes of Trailblazers coach Michael Egnew, a culture shift toward fighting and competing all the time is a reason for their success this year. And for a football program like Tolton, that mentality is essential.
“Tolton football — it’s always gonna be an uphill battle,” Egnew said. “We’re one of the only schools that has a fluctuating population like we do. Last year, for instance, we had four incoming freshmen on the team, and this year we had 12.”
The Trailblazers’ last two wins encapsulate their grind-it-out mindset. In Week 4, Tolton trailed Grandview by 21 points before coming back and winning 28-27. Last week, the Trailblazers staved off a late Salisbury comeback, winning by one score.
“Winning is always difficult — it’s always a hard thing to do,” Egnew said. … “They were able to get a couple wins out there that seemed kinda bleak at first, and then (they) ended up squeaking them through. I’m proud of those guys for that.”
Similar to most winning teams, Tolton’s seniors have provided a steady source leadership. Quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown is a key voice on the team. Egnew also noted running back Braden Willmeth as a leader both on and off the field.
“(Willmeth) never played football before,” Egnew said. “This is his first year playing football. … He was already in the school, and we were able to convince him to come out and play ball - turns out he loves the sport.”
With three games left in the regular season, Tolton is in second place in the Class 1 District 5 standings behind undefeated Harrisburg. Egnew and his team know that complacency will lead them astray, and the closeness of their victories and their single loss are reminders that they need to stay focused. Friday, that focus turns to Hogan Prep.
Key matchup: Harrisburg and Fayette face off in Class 1 showdown
Harrisburg coach Steve Hopkins has been faced with a near-impossible question this week: How do you stop all of Fayette’s offensive weapons?
There is no easy answer. The Falcons (5-1) have scored 40 points or more in two-thirds of their games. Their offensive cast of quarterback Benjamin Wells, running back Garren Vroman and wide receivers Chase Allen and Dalton Collins are enough to give opposing coaches a headache.
“You know everybody loves their kids, but I think if everybody is just being objective, we have the best athletes in the conference,” Fayette coach Mike Thompson said.
The praise was echoed by the Bulldogs’ coach.
“I think their running back is probably the most explosive weapon we’ve faced so far,” Hopkins said. “Garren Vroman … is just outstanding.”
Hopkins believes Harrisburg’s path to defensive success lies in trusting its “keys,” which will help it solve what he called the “internal dilemma” for linebackers and defensive backs: determining if the offense is running or passing the ball and reacting accordingly.
With explosive athletes come explosive plays, something the Falcons have found plenty of this year, but Thompson believes driving the length of the field, avoiding mistakes and executing in the red zone will be crucial in a game where he expects Harrisburg to try to limit his team’s big-play opportunities.
The Bulldogs (6-0) boast a dangerous offense as well. Harrisburg is averaging 40 points per game this season and is led by senior quarterback Tanner Lanes, giving Thompson his own defensive quandary.
“The whole problem with (Harrisburg is) … they do run the ball very well, but they can throw it very well,” Thompson said. “And for us, we’re gonna have to be able to stop the run with our interior players and be able to use guys out in space to defend the pass.”
Harrisburg sits atop the Class 1 District 5 standings, with Fayette close behind in third. Combined with the standings implications, the familiarity between these two schools, which are roughly a 20-minute drive from one another, adds a whole other element to the matchup.
“(They’ve played) them in Little League baseball since they were kids,” Hopkins said about his team’s relationship with Fayette’s. “They know this group of young men, and they do respect them greatly.”
Game of the Week: Blair Oaks at Hallsville
Game of the Week? No. Game of the year.
Hallsville is flying high at 6-0, with quarterback Tyger Cobb and a bevy of skill players able to run whatever offensive guru and coach Justin Conyers wants.
“When I was a defensive coordinator, I always thought the hardest thing to defend was multiple personnel teams,” Conyers said. “Because you’re always trying to match personnel. Normally in high school football, they’re gonna leave the same 11 guys out on the field defensively. And so for us, that’s the way we try to create our mismatches.”
Key Matchup: California at Eldon
California barely squeaking by with a last-minute 43-40 win over 1-4 Versailles was a surprise to many, but not to Pintos coach Seth Womack. He paraphrased the late Arizona Cardinals coach Dennis Green’s rant after a loss to the 2006 Chicago Bears when describing the win.
“They were what we thought they were gonna be,” Womack said. “We knew they were gonna be tougher than what their record showed.”
The Pintos did win, though, making it two wins in a row — with a loss to Boonville sandwiched in between — that Womack’s team took in a high-scoring thriller.
“We know that we’re gonna win those close games, you know, that we’re not just gonna quit,” Womack said. “I think more than anything, that was the most remarkable thing about our guys.”
No stranger to those kinds of games is the team California will be facing on the road: Eldon, which comes in at 2-4.
“We are kind of what the record says, and I let the guys know that,” Eldon coach Chad Hult said. “But at the same time, we’re in games, we’re competitive, so the morale has still stayed high.”
Eldon runs the Wing-T offense and runs the ball quite a bit, with the rushing attack spearheaded by running back Bryce Veach and also featuring Mason Kirkweg, Daqwan Williams and Krys Shepard. Veach transferred from California (the state) and has scored 18 touchdowns in four games.
“I got the phone call the day of the jamboree, that they were coming here,” Hult said. “He just boosts the morale all around and kind of makes it a little bit more physical of a team, but now every time he touches the ball, kids get excited because there’s a chance he can score.”
Veach is nearly impossible to tackle one-on-one, which makes what Womack identified as his defense’s biggest weakness — tackling — a problem. Seniors Enoch Dunnaway and Trevor Myers, also offensive studs who helped carry the team to victory last week, are among the team’s strongest tacklers. But Womack knows that even they will struggle with Veach one-on-one.
“We practice tackling every day,” Womack said. “We’re gonna do a little bit more tackling every day this week and working on more gang tackling, because with a kid like Bryce, you’ve got to. Not too many guys in our conference, 3A football, 2A football, (are) gonna be able to tackle that kid one-on one. It’s gonna take a group effort.”
Tackling has been a struggle for Eldon as well, and they face a test this week with Dunnaway and star quarterback Calen Kruger.
“They’re big and physical,” Hult said. “We’ve gotta make sure that we can match their physicality and stop the run for them. The quarterback is a pretty talented player, and with a big receiver (Myers) out there, too, but we gotta make sure we stop that run first.”
Player interview: Rock Bridge’s Nathan Dent
After suffering consecutive losses, Rock Bridge (3-3) has an opportunity to turn the tide this week in a rivalry game against Justin Goolsby and Battle (3-2).
Senior quarterback Nathan Dent has been a force for the Bruins this season, attacking defenses through the air and on the ground. Ahead of this week’s highly-anticipated matchup, the Columbia Missourian spoke with Dent.
Columbia Missourian: You’re a very dynamic quarterback. How do you balance your playmaking ability with your legs with also wanting to stay healthy and avoiding those big hits?
Nathan Dent: A big emphasis this year was them trying to get me to slide and go out of bounds, so I think I kinda try to not take big hits. So (I) kinda protect myself when I’m getting tackled as best as I can. But it’s kinda hard because (that’s) not really like the quarterback I want to be — I want to get the extra yards. But they’ve tried to get me to slide and stuff, and I’m just not really big on that, but I definitely try to protect myself every time I’m going into a tackle.
CM: It seems like every week you’re throwing a touchdown to Payton Messer. Can you tell me a little more about your connection with him?
ND: I’ve known him since before I can remember. We’ve been friends. We’ve been playing on the same sports teams for 10, 12, 15 years, so really just it started then. We just built a connection. We’re pretty good friends off the field so I think it definitely helps a lot out there and we’re always on the same page.
CM: What’s been your biggest takeaway from the losses in the last two weeks?
ND: I think we’ve gotta do a better job of not putting the defense in bad situations. I think a lot of times the defense is just out there too much, and I think that’s probably on us. But also just staying focused in the game and playing four quarters, I think. We’ve done a good job in certain quarters playing in the first half or (the) second half (of a) game, but we’ve just gotta focus on playing a full game.
CM: The last couple of weeks you’ve lined up at wide receiver at some point in the game. How did that come about?
ND: It was a little bit of just me wanting to get the ball — or them wanting to get me the ball — in different ways so it’s not always in the quarterback position. But also just for my future. So if I wanted to play receiver in college, and some of the coaches that I’ve been talking to, they just want to see me at receiver a little bit. So I think that’s where that’s coming from.
CM: Talk to me about your mindset going into a game with Battle, another Columbia school.
ND: We just gotta flush out everything from the last few weeks. It’s a huge game, you know, crosstown rivalry. It’s just all focus on this game. You know, we always talk a lot of trash in this game, and so it’s just big for the city. And if we don’t win the conference, if we don’t win a playoff game, it’s always nice to win those big games for the city.
CM: What would it mean to you and your team to take home a win in your school’s homecoming game?
ND: It’d mean a lot for everybody, I think. Especially playing Battle, this is just a huge week. Everyone has been looking forward to it. So I think it’d do a lot for us going forward, too, just getting some momentum going going into Hickman and then Francis Howell. So, just a big week. There’s a lot of stuff on the line.