At the end of the Chiefs’ "Sunday Night Football" game against the Ravens a few weeks back, Baltimore had the ball on 4th and 2 near midfield, with a chance to ice the game. Everybody in the stadium knew the quarterback, Lamar Jackson, was getting the ball. And Kansas City couldn’t stop it.
On Friday, hosting Blair Oaks, Hallsville found itself in a similar situation. Up by 3 with 39 seconds to go, the Falcons marched to the line of scrimmage on 4th and 1. Quarterback Dylan Hair got the play call from coach Ted LePage, which was unnecessary, because he, LePage and everyone in the greater Hallsville area knew what was about to happen.
The ball was Hair’s, and he was going to win the game.
Except he didn’t. Defensive end DJ Larkin hit the QB at the line of scrimmage and stopped him short of the line to gain. Hallsville ball.
“We knew Hair was carrying the football … actually the one time that DJ Larkin gets reached that we’re not mad about,” Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers said. “They ran a little power read play that they do and we were not in great position, but DJ just happened to be in the back-side hip (of his blocker) and was able to come in and make that play.”
Hallsville marched back to cut it to within one score after Blair Oaks went on a 22-0 run, which was a comeback of its own. Conyers’ bunch built an early lead by executing their game plan: running the football.
“We watched the Boonville film (from the Pirates’ win over Blair Oaks),” Conyers said. “They did a little inside-outside game with them and had success running the ball, so that was our game plan going in as well.”
Hallsville rushed for 429 yards in the game, with 304 from quarterback Tyger Cobb. Conyers is close with Boonville coach Greg Hough, and he consulted his conference rival last week.
“He said, ‘Hey, we got into some formations that I think you guys are gonna be successful doing, you’re already doing it,’” Conyers said. “We shared that game film with our players and told them, put themselves in those Boonville players’ positions and watch them.”
Conyers said that he had a couple players tell him that they’d watched the most film they’d ever watched last week.
After Larkin’s stop, Conyers briefly met with his quarterback. There was no pep talk, no “let’s do this.” Just simple reminders on how to execute the plan.
“No timeouts, make sure we get lined right back up in the same formation, and we gotta go,” Conyers recalled saying to Cobb. “We’re going to call quick plays, you know, be ready to clock it if we need to.”
The first pass fell incomplete, then Cobb hit receiver AJ Austene at the 16-yard line in double coverage. Conyers considered calling for Cobb to spike the football, but he decided against it. He also noticed that his offense was lined up in the wrong formation, and he couldn’t do anything about it because the crowd noise made it too loud to hear his assistant coaches on his headset.
“We should have been in a stack formation, we end up in a trips formation,” Conyers said. “But AJ’s backside, solo’d up, and I actually didn’t mind it. I liked it.”
With the coaches not being able to hear him, Conyers was slightly concerned. But the coach who signals the plays to the field, receivers coach and special teams coordinator Jamie Scholten, had been working with Conyers for 16 years, dating back to their Rock Bridge and Battle days, and he knew what Conyers was going to call anyway.
Much like Blair Oaks’ fourth down effort, so did everyone else.
“He’s a six-foot-four wideout that can go up and get the football, and I mean you’ve gotta get the ball to your playmakers in those types of situations,” Conyers said about Austene.
The rest writes itself: Cobb threw it, Austene went up and got it. The main concern was that Hallsville had left 11 seconds on the clock for Hair and the Falcons, but their final effort fell incomplete.
When it did, the party was on.
“That was right up there with the state championship game as far as emotions go, honestly,” Conyers said. “For us to be able, in that fashion, down two possessions with under five (minutes) to go in the ballgame, and you’re just like a storybook.”
Game of the Week: Providence Bowl
Rock Bridge coach Van Vanatta knows his parents will pay close attention to Rock Bridge’s game Friday, as the Bruins look to end a three-game losing streak. He doesn’t know, however, which team they’ll be rooting for.
Vanatta’s mom and dad went to Hickman, Rock Bridge’s intra-Columbia rival.
“I know he’s supporting me,” Vanatta said. “He might be wearing his Kewpie hat, but he’ll be supporting me.”
Vanatta is more concerned with his team at the moment, which last won Sept. 17. Rock Bridge is a generally young team, hoping to use the recent stretch as a learning opportunity.
“It really is about just doing their job and doing their assignments,” Vanatta said. “Whether it’s making a tackle, making a block, holding onto the football, … again, we’re young in a lot of spots, but we’re going to try to win a football game.”
Vanatta expects to have dual-threat quarterback Nathan Dent back Friday, after Dent left the game last week with a concussion. He practiced in a limited capacity for most of the week, but the Bruins expect him to be full-go against Hickman.
They’ll also mix in quarterback Sam Kaiser, but Dent is crucial for the run game to exploit Hickman’s front, as well as to match star Hickman running back Deon Weston. Hickman coach Cedrick Alvis emphasized stopping the run as a key for the Kewpies, which includes mirroring Dent on the scout team.
“We don’t have a quarterback that can run like him,” Alvis said. “You’d have to put a running back back there.”
Hickman sits at 2-5, only beating Capital City and Smith-Cotton. That being said, Alvis was encouraged by the week of practice so far.
“This week has been one of the most energetic practices that we’ve had,” Alvis said. “Rock Bridge is 10 minutes out, so it doesn’t take much to get them hyped.”
Key matchup: Jefferson City travels to Battle
Heading into Week 8, it’s hard not to look at patterns. Battle and Jefferson City are two programs trending in the right direction.
This matchup features opposing coaches in their first seasons with their teams. Since Week 1, a lot has changed, and Spartans coach Jonah Dubinski identified his team’s practices as the biggest difference.
“You have to be able to go give everything you’ve got, be willing to fail and make corrections from tape, and I think early we weren’t necessarily bought into that, but every week we’ve gotten better about it,” Dubinski said.
“The teams that’ll compete for plaques this year, they have phenomenal practice habits,” Dubinski added.
After beginning 2-2, Battle picked up consecutive wins for the first time all season over the last two weeks with victories over Smith-Cotton and Rock Bridge.
One reason for the Spartans’ success against the Bruins last week was the return of Rickie Dunn. The junior returned an interception for a touchdown and had two fumble recoveries.
“It’s no surprise he has the turnovers he has, because he’s always around the ball,” Dubinski said. “It’s (because) he knows where it’s going, and he gets there with effort and intensity.”
Battle needs Dunn to stop Jefferson City’s offense this week. The Jays utilize a complex rushing attack to gain an advantage. Dubinski named triple-option concepts, orbit motions and fly sweeps as just a few challenges that Jefferson City’s offense presents.
Behind an extremely young roster, the Jays started the season slow. They dropped their first three games before earning their first victory. But once they won, they didn’t stop. After trouncing Smith-Cotton in Week 4, Jefferson City beat Capital City and Hickman in the following weeks, before a loss to Helias ended the Jays’ win streak.
With playoffs on the horizon, both teams will try to build off what have already been seasons of progress.
Player interview: Fayette’s Garren Vroman
Fayette (6-1) boasts one of the most explosive offenses in Class 1, and running back Garren Vroman has been a key reason for its success. Last week, Vroman ran for more than 250 yards and found the end zone in the Falcons’ win over previously-undefeated Harrisburg.
With two games left in the regular season, Fayette — and Vroman — have their sights set on finishing strong. The Columbia Missourian spoke with Vroman on Tuesday.
Columbia Missourian: Talk to me about the incredible season you’re having. What’s been the key to your success?
Garren Vroman: My line has been doing an amazing job this year. They’re getting me the little gaps that I need to go make plays, and I’m finishing. With my runs, most of the time I’m going to the end zone, which is what my job is.
CM: You’re playing on a torn PCL. Walk me through that. When did that happen and what was the decision like to keep playing?
GV: June 11 is when it happened — at camp in Higginsville. I didn’t think it was very serious in the very beginning. I just thought it was like a sore knee, and then it continued to have pain, so I went and got (an) MRI on it, and it was a completely torn PCL. And I went through a hard month of therapy getting back and ready to play, and the doctor was like, ‘We can give it a try. I’m not sure how well it’ll go, but we can give it a try.’
CM: How have you been managing that this year? Are you doing anything different in practice? What’s that been like?
GV: No, I’ve just been doing what I usually do: practicing normal, just giving everything 100 percent and all that I have.
CM: What were you feeling after that big win against Harrisburg?
GV: It was amazing. I was battling some SI joint problems during the game, so my back was hurting a lot. I don’t like being off the field, so I didn’t want to go off, and I just wanted to finish the game, because that was a big game to have and to play. It was very fun.
CM: You have some track and field experience. How do you think that’s helped you in football?
GV: Track is a big thing when it comes to speed. It helps your running form, it helps you run on your toes. It makes you a lot faster than you would be if you didn’t do track, so I think it helps me a lot. And not having track before my junior year was not great. (I) definitely feel a lot better now.
CM: With your team … what’s the expectation coming down the stretch here and going into playoffs soon?
GV: Play to our standard. Don’t play to the other team. Play to what we know we can play to. And that’s gonna lead us to winning football games. And we have a lot more of a season ahead of us if we play to our standard.
CM: Do you have goals that you’re already looking at beyond high school? What do you hope to do?
GV: I definitely want to go play college football somewhere. That’s a big thing I want to do. If anything, I really want to get a state championship. That’s my biggest goal right now.