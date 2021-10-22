The last week of the Missouri high school football regular season is here, and plenty of teams across mid-Missouri are playing meaningful games in Week 9 for seeding in district tournaments that begin Week 10.
Rock Bridge, Hickman, Battle, Boonville, Mexico, Blair Oaks, Southern Boone, Tolton and Harrisburg play huge games for playoff positioning. To read more about key battles for district seeding this week, check out Tuesday's story from the Missourian’s Nate Marcus.
Key matchup: Hallsville, Boonville fight for TCC crown
The way Boonville coach Greg Hough sees it, the only difference between the Pirates’ matchup with Hallsville on Friday night and the playoffs is that his team is guaranteed a game next week.
“Championship football starts for us now,” Hough said.
Boonville and Hallsville will play with a chance to win the Tri-County Conference championship, which the winner of this game will take no matter what else happens this week. It will be the first time a team not named Blair Oaks — which both Boonville and Hallsville have defeated this season — wins the conference since 2014.
“This is that first step,” Hough said. “You win that conference title, then that’s gonna help you in districts and hopefully get the 1 seed in our district and get that first-round bye. Huge game.”
Hallsville is treating this game the same way, as it has never won the TCC championship, this being its 10th year in the conference.
“To have an opportunity to play for this game, that means the world to our school, our community, our kids, to our program and how hard they’ve worked this year,” Conyers said.
Hallsville comes in undefeated, only trailing in one game all season (Blair Oaks). Boonville dropped an eight-point game to Pleasant Hill in Week 1 and hasn’t lost since.
By now, mid-Missouri football fans know the stars on each team. Both quarterbacks — Colby Caton for Boonville and Tyger Cobb for Hallsville — are massive threats with their arms and their legs. Boonville receiver/defensive back/wildcat quarterback Jamesian McKee has made huge impacts on both sides of the ball all year, and Hallsville receiver AJ Austene has been nearly uncoverable.
Harrison Fowler, Trenton Hobbs, Jackson Johns and Dawan Lomax, among others, have been difference-making offensive weapons, too. But what truly sets these teams apart from the rest might be the dominant offensive lines.
“I think their offensive line is one of the best in the conference, if not the best,” Hough said. “You might have that big debate Friday night of who’s got the best offensive line and the best rushing attack, because both teams are really, really good. Both teams want to run the football.”
Hough shouted out Hallsville offensive line coach Mike Morris for the job he’s done in northern Boone County, as well as Conyers. Hough and Conyers know each other well — in fact, Conyers was in Hough’s wedding.
“He’s a relationship-builder,” Conyers said. “His kids are bought into what he’s selling, he loves them, they know that, and they’ll do anything for him. When you take football out of the equation, and you just put the relationship piece in play, he’s one of the best in the business.”
Conyers and Hough will almost assuredly speak briefly before the game, and if they had it their way, they’d talk trash from sideline to sideline. The Boonville crowd will almost definitely make sure that won’t happen.
“We were trying to simulate some crowd noise with music and everything else, just because we know that environment is gonna be electric,” Conyers said. “And that’s something we’re looking forward to.”
Entering the final week of regular-season play, a matchup between Fayette (7-1) and Tolton (5-2), the two teams at the top of the Class 1 District 5 standings, awaits. The competition for the top seed in the district is far from a two-horse race, though; the difference between top-seeded Fayette and fifth-seeded South Callaway is fewer than six points.
“Literally, a bad loss here for us, (and) we can go anywhere between the 1 and the 5 seed, I think,” Falcons coach Mike Thompson said. … “And (that’s) a whole lot different path to get to a district title than (where) we’re sitting right now.”
In summary: Just about anything could happen.
To win this game, Tolton must slow down Fayette’s offense, a feat only one team has been able to pull off so far (Marceline shut the Falcons out in Week 4).
It’s difficult not to focus on Fayette running back Garren Vroman, but quarterback Ben Wells cannot be overlooked. Thompson said Wells was “probably the biggest key” for the Falcons’ offensive success of late, noting that he keeps defenses honest with his arm, which then opens up the run game.
Tolton coach Michael Egnew believes his team is up for the challenge.
“They’re a good football team, and I think that we have the skill sets on our team to stop theirs,” Egnew said. … “They’re not world-beaters. They’re just another team just like everybody else.”
The conversation around Fayette often — and rightfully so — revolves around its point-scoring ability rather than its point prevention. The Falcons’ defense has allowed just over 23 points per game, but according to Thompson, the unit is better than an initial glance at the numbers would indicate. He noted that opposing teams tend to score late, after some of Fayette’s younger players have entered the game.
Aside from this game’s ramifications on the standings, it will define the momentum each of these teams will carry into the playoffs.
“Losses tend to challenge all of the positives,” Thompson said. … “Everything starts to question. And that’s just not what you want going into the most important time of the year.”
Player interview: Battle’s Rickie Dunn
As Battle (4-3) makes a push for the playoffs, Rickie Dunn’s impact on the team cannot be understated. The junior plays both linebacker and running back at an elite level. Last week, against Jefferson City, Dunn scored three touchdowns. The week prior, he returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered two fumbles.
The Columbia Missourian spoke with Dunn ahead of the Spartans’ Week 9 game against Hannibal (8-0).
Columbia Missourian: You do so much for your team offensively (and) defensively. What’s your favorite part of the game?
Rickie Dunn: To be honest, my favorite part of the game is just getting the team and the fans into it.
CM: I’ve heard you described as a guy who brings a lot of energy (and) gets the team pumped up. … How have you embraced that role?
RD: My sophomore year, it was a Blue & Gold Game. I was trying to chase down Gerry Marteen — that boy right there is just something else. I caught a cramp. So then after that I started drinking pickle juice, and I never caught a cramp again. But then after that I started becoming a leader. A thing that we used to say last year was (I was) somebody who would bring the juice. So then, you know, pickle juice — juice — so now my nickname is Pickle Rick. So you know, juice man, aka for me Pickle Rick. Like “Rick and Morty” and everything.
CM: With you being a two-way player, what do you think that says about your skill set and also your work ethic?
RD: I feel like my work ethic is probably damn near unmatched. And I also feel like that I’ll probably fit into almost any scheme in the next level and that I am versatile.
CM: Talking about that next level, what are your goals for your football career?
RD: For football for the next level, my goal is to be a running back for the next level, but whatever happens happens. And then also whenever I reach to the next level I’d like to either major in geology, archeology or a new thing called genetic counseling.
CM: Do you have a dream school?
RD: My dad wanted to go to Colorado when he was young. And then the other school that I really like is North Carolina.
CM: Shifting back to Battle and your team, how are you guys planning to respond after last week’s loss to Jefferson City?
RD: We’re planning to respond (with) a huge bounce-back and have an amazing game without any mistakes. And be a four-quarter team instead of being a second-half team.
CM: What’s your team’s mindset heading into this week’s game against undefeated Hannibal?
RD: Our mentality is sorta the same as of any other opponent, and that is ‘Kill shit.’
CM: What do you think you guys need to do to make a run in the playoffs?
RD: Personally, I feel like we need to be more disciplined and play more as a team and just stop pointing fingers and everything. And also we need to start trusting our teammates more so we can start doing our job. And once everybody starts doing their job, we’ll be a very dangerous team.