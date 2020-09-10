Battle football has made easy work of its first two opponents, earning revenge with a win over Fort Zumwalt North and breezing to a victory over Capital City.
But Week 3 offers new challenges for the Spartans: an undefeated team in Helias Catholic (2-0) and a new venue, as Battle takes to the road for the first time this year.
“We’ve been trying to stay focused the entire week — reminding ourselves that this is a big week,” senior offensive lineman Owen Lewis said. “We can’t take anybody lightly, and we’ve just gotta make sure to focus. The word of the week was focus.”
Focus and detail were the buzzwords after Battle’s Thursday night practice, which concluded with walk-throughs of offense, defense and special teams.
After last week’s 52-12 win over Capital City, coach Atiyyah Ellison had said his team made some small “mental mistakes” that needed to be fixed. This week, the team “put a little more attention to detail,” Ellison said, which involved tightening things up but not changing anything major.
“I feel like every week we always have something to try to work on our mental aspect of the game because that’s one of the biggest things of football,” senior safety Tommy Atherton said. “Coach just tries to do a bunch of little things to incorporate stuff like that into practice, mainly just attention to detail whenever he can get that applied and stuff.”
While none of the mistakes Ellison talked about last week was a big one — “silly stuff,” he said — repeating those mistakes are what worries him.
“Like I said, it’s small things when you break it down and boil it down, but the same guys can’t make the same mistakes,” Ellison said. “If you want to grow and be better at anything, you gotta make new mistakes. You can’t do the same thing over and over and expect it to be different.”
Helias has more of a pass-oriented offense than either of Battle’s previous opponents. Last week, the Crusaders beat Hickman 68-18 on the Kewpies’ turf.
Atherton said the defense worked heavily on passing schemes this week, playing 7-on-7 and 1-on-1 to prepare. But Ellison knows that what his team has seen on film won’t necessarily be what Helias brings to the table Friday.
“I’m sure they’ll pass some,” Ellison said. “Most teams will do something that you didn’t prepare for. Change it up a little bit, but I think it’s pretty standard football: You tackle the guys with the ball and you block up front.”
On the offensive front, Lewis said the Spartans are preparing for a game with more physicality than their first two — something he’s looking forward to.
“Helias, so far from what I’ve seen on film, they will be the most physical team we’ve played so far, but I’m looking forward to it because we’re very physical up front,” Lewis said.
Battle’s O-line has been instrumental in its successful run game this season, allowing running backs Gerry Marteen Jr. and Rickie Dunn to score eight and four touchdowns respectively.
Lewis, a captain, noted that this year’s offensive line is smaller than it’s been in years past, but it has also been his favorite to play with. He’s been focused on boosting his teammates’ confidence ahead of playing larger opponents.
“Just making sure that the other guys who are a lot smaller on the offensive line don’t get too intimidated by the other big defensive lineman,” Lewis said. “They’re just like anybody else. Play hard, play fast (and) you can beat anybody.”
Despite it being Battle’s first away game, Ellison said he didn’t change much in his team’s overall preparation, even though he’s previously acknowledged the advantage of being on home turf.
“We just try to make it a business trip and make sure that they know, you know, especially now, that this could be your last game,” Ellison said. “This could be it. Put your best foot forward, don’t save any energy(and) don’t bring it on the bus. You should be exhausted at the end of the game. That’s what we focus on.”
Battle and Helias kick off at 7 p.m. Friday in Jefferson City.