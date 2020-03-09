For Donndre Smith, 'It's all passion:' Coach, teacher and more

It’s a quiet, rainy Sunday morning at Hickman High School except for the squeaking of sneakers and the bouncing of a basketball in one of the gyms.
Donndre Smith, head junior varsity coach at Hickman for the last three years, instructs a teen to shoot a free throw.
Then another. And another.
The training usually comes with a fee, but at the end of this session, Smith says the student owes him nothing ... as long as he continues to train.
Between coaching basketball and teaching his first year of special education at Battle High School, Smith mentors student-athletes on any court he can find — no matter which school they’re from — and goes beyond his roles.
On Instagram, Smith posts numerous videos of his trainees dunking and shooting free throws and layups. On Twitter, he shares happenings in the classroom and on the court. Both platforms allow him to empower youth.
“When I was younger, I knew I was going to impact the world,” Smith says. “I just didn’t know how.”
This comes from someone who, as a kid, didn’t know if he was going to make it out of his neighborhood.
Smith, 27, the youngest of four in a single-parent family, grew up on the south side of Chicago, where gang violence remains part of life.
”I used to get jumped for no reason, just for being in a different neighborhood,” Smith says. “When I moved out here (to Columbia), I thought, ‘I can go to school safe.’”
In Chicago, Smith needed to cross a bridge from his 71st Street neighborhood − which a gang of his former friends had claimed as their territory − to 67th Street to play more competitive basketball. He says if he wanted to be the best, he needed to beat the best. However, some of the players on 67th belonged to a rival gang.
At one point, a member of the 67th Street gang personally came to Smith and warned him that other members were going to jump him. But Smith says the 67th Street member told the others to “leave him alone.” He says he still suffers from that childhood trauma.
Basketball has been his anchor since those Chicago days.
Smith’s middle school coach in Chicago, Gary Pearson, gave him rides to keep him off the streets, where he knew Smith wasn’t safe. Pearson also instilled confidence in Smith outside of basketball.
”He coached to make us better people rather than just beating the other team,” Smith says.
Smith’s mother, Shirley Moffit-Smith, moved him and his sister Sha-nicka to Missouri for safety when he was 13. His older brother, Victor, remained in Chicago, and his other sister, Jan-nicka, was in California.
In Columbia, Smith attended Hickman, where he met Amand Hardiman and formed a basketball brotherhood. Hardiman, who coached at Hickman alongside Smith from 2017-19, says his friend’s experiences help him empathize with struggling youth in town.
“’Dre has seen a lot,” Hardiman says. “He’s grown up in situations that many of us would never want to even think about, and he hasn’t allowed his past to deter him from helping other kids recognize they have value and potential. They can do more with their life than they’re expected to.”
In 2016, Jan-nicka, Smith’s oldest sister, was killed by her husband in a case of domestic violence in St. Louis. Smith says it was devastating in part because his family thought they had moved away from violence.
But his sister’s death helped him step forward to be a leader. “I wake up and do what I do because she has three kids,” Smith says.
In the classroom, Smith values accountability and respect, but he can also be a friend. When he worked summer school sessions at an elementary school, he joined Uno games and busted moves in dance battles at recess. At the high school level, he sometimes drops tips on owning a credit card or buying a car.
”Doing things with the kids moves them because they see you’re not above anything,” Smith says. “Relationship-building is the strongest part of both jobs, without a doubt.”
He embraces being a father to his wife’s 9-year-old and 14-year-old children. Smith never had a father figure but finds being one makes him stronger. When he became a father, he knew he wanted to value “honesty, trust, perseverance and success.”
Jarvis Jennings, a former basketball player at Hickman, remembers when Smith pulled him out of a rough patch during his senior year.
”Stuff wasn’t going my way, and I was trying to be the victim,” Jennings says. “He never let me play that role.”
At a Feb. 26 game against St. Louis University High School this season, Smith paces the sideline, following his team from offense to defense and shouting instructions to his players: “Deny! Deny! Deny!” on defense. “Board! Board! Board!” after a missed shot.
With his team down three in the final minute, Smith’s coaching ramps up; he’s so into the action that he nearly bumps into the referee on the court.
Smith says his courtside energy can sometimes be misconstrued as “ghetto.” During a recent game at Lake of the Ozarks, Hickman was down 20 points and Smith got the feeling that the referees and the crowd wanted him to give up. No matter the score, he continued to coach hard and noticed people in the stands were staring at him.
”But it’s all passion. I don’t want people to get that confused,” Smith says. “That’s me spreading love, and (the players) know that.”
Hardiman recalls one of the first times he watched Smith coach. At Quincy University, the JV team was ahead by 13 points; Smith rounded up the players and started joking with them about how well they were playing.
”In the flip of a switch, he gets super intense,” Hardiman says, then acts it out to prove the point about the team’s efforts: “‘This isn’t funny. We should be beating them by more. Why don’t you expect more of yourselves?’ He knows what it’s like to not come from much and he knows how hard it is to get to the next level.”Smith wants to be accepted the same way a teacher or coach with similar experience, skill, intelligence and college degree is, he says.
”You get two sides of it. People are going to love you, or people are going to judge you,” he says. “It doesn’t help that I have dreads. It doesn’t help that I have Jordans − because now I’m starting to fit the stereotype, my community. My biggest stepping stone is getting people to believe.”
In February, Smith was given a staff recognition award at Battle in honor of Black History Month for supporting black students at Battle and in the community.
”Even if you don’t know each other, if he can help you, he will,” Jennings says. “Everyone’s under his wing and everybody loves him.”
Hickman’s basketball season came to a close recently, andIn a few months, Smith will finish his first year of teaching at Battle. He recalls seeing the results of the first test he gave there.
”I was blown away that I could actually teach,” Smith says.“I taught a lesson, challenged kids, built activities around a concept, and they grasped the concept and did well.”