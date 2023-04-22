JEFFERSON CITY — Rock Bridge boys and girls track and field swept the competition in the 2023 Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Helias.
The Bruins’ girls team earned their second straight conference title, while the defending state champion boys team avenged last year’s second-place CMAC finish with a win this year.
Despite the cold weather and intermittent graupel, the Bruins were focused on winning the conference championship and getting better ahead of the upcoming state meet May 26-27.
No one exemplified this more at the meet than Carolyn Ford, who raced in four events, including the first and last ones of the day.
Ford repeated as the CMAC champion as part of the Bruins’ 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays, as well as the 800 and 1,600 runs. Despite the heavily individualized nature of the sport, Ford is characterized by her teammates as a team player and celebrates in the team’s success.
“Everyone (on our 4x800 team) ran really well,” Ford said. “I’m really proud of them.”
While many Saturday blamed subpar performances on less-than-ideal conditions, Ford looked at it as a learning opportunity on the path to achieving her goals.
“I just treated the (1,600) like business as usual,” Ford said. “I used the opportunity to try new things and see what works for me.”
Though her time of 5 minutes, 19.34 seconds is significantly slower than Ford’s personal record in the 1,600, she finished more than 20 seconds ahead than the next closest competitor.
Ford hopes that all the hard work throughout her high school career will pay off in the form of podium finishes at the state championships.
Hood sets sights on state, uses meet to go back to basics
Following two silver medals and a second straight team title at the 2022 state championships, Rock Bridge senior Casey Hood has the opportunity to earn his second individual gold medal at state.
Hood combined with former teammate Chris Giles to contribute over half of the team’s points at state in 2022. Giles finished first in the 100 dash, with Hood right behind in second. Now that Giles has graduated, Hood is focused on taking the top spot on the podium next month.
“Chasing a state title and getting the three-peat (team championship) is what motivates me,” Hood said.
The Rock Bridge sprinter was confident in his ability to win the conference championship but knew that the 40-degree temperatures would have an impact.
“Walking into the meet, I knew it was going to be super cold,” Hood said. “Today was about practicing my technique, and I knew the win was going to come if I just focused on that.”
Hood finished the 100 in 11 seconds flat to pick up the conference championship and give Rock Bridge 10 team points from the event. Additionally, Hood finished first in the 200 with a time of 21.88.
Grubb inches ahead of Malmstrom in battle of all-state hurdlers
In what was arguably the most exciting race of the day, Smith-Cotton senior Derek Grubb beat Helias junior Matthew Malmstrom in the 110 and 300 hurdle events in both events by a combined .29 seconds.
The 110 hurdles ended in a photo-finish victory for Grubb, the defending Class 5 champion in the event. Only four-hundredths of a second separated him and Malmstrom, who finished second in the event at last year’s Class 4 state championships, confirming just how neck-and-neck the two were.
The 110 race set up the two to meet again for a dramatic showdown in the 300 hurdles. Though the finish statistically may not have been as close, both raced fiercely and showed great sportsmanship to one another at the end of the race.
Holt, Battle make mark in field events
Battle took home five individual conference wins Saturday, all in the field events. Vernell Holt Jr. stood out for the Spartans, picking up gold in the boys long jump and triple jump. Holt jumped 41 feet, 4½ inches in the triple jump, as well as 21-4¼ in the long jump.
Battle senior Jordyn Butler made her mark in the girls high jump, clearing 5-1 for first place. Butler was the only one to clear 4-11 and cleared 5-1 on her first attempt. Junior Anna Ferguson cleared 10-6 for the girls pole vault title, and senior Myron Love tied Rock Bridge senior Tomisaac Johnson at 12-11½ to share the boys pole vault title.
The Spartans were not the only Columbia team to take home first-place finishes in the field events. Rock Bridge junior Tamyra Nevills won the girls shot put with a top toss of 38-2¼, making her the only girl in the event to throw past 36 feet in the event. Teammate Sunday Crane took home the win in the girls triple jump with a top leap of 34-4¾. Hickman junior Addison Throckmorton also earned a gold medal for her 141-10 throw in the girls javelin event, beating out second-placed Addie Morris of Rock Bridge by more than 30 feet.
Rock Bridge freshmen go the distance, win boys and girls 3,200
Rock Bridge freshmen Claire Richardson and Luke Sievers each finished first in the 3,200 for their respective divisions.
Richardson finished with a time of 11:43.90 and claimed the conference championship over senior Morgan Sexten, her teammate. The race marked a personal record for Richardson.
Sievers also beat out a senior Bruin for the conference title, finishing in 9:42.89 and crossing the finish line ahead of Ty Welty.
Rock Bridge also claimed the top two spots in the boys 1,600. Defending state champion Andrew Hauser crossed the line first, finishing in 4:19.92, which was 10 seconds in front of the rest of the pack. Bruins senior Hudson Summerall edged out a second-place finish over Capital City senior Brock Schofield with a time of 4:29.63.
Hickman’s Peterson leaps to victories in hurdle, field events
Hickman sophomore Athena Peterson won conference titles in the girls 100 and 300 hurdles, beating out the next closest competitor by an average of 1.37 seconds in each race. Peterson finished the 100 hurdles in 16.1 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 46 seconds flat.
Peterson also took home the conference championship in the girls long jump, an event she has previously earned all-state accolades in. Her jump of 17-7½ was the only qualifying attempt of the day that extended beyond the 17-foot mark.