Ja’Monta Black and Isiaih Mosley stood on the court at the JQH Arena in Springfield.
It was March 16, 2019, and the two had just won the 2019 MSHSAA Class 5 state title — the first boys’ basketball state championship in Rock Bridge history — in their final game together with the Bruins.
Black wasn’t finished, though. The Missouri State commit still had some recruiting to do on the Bears’ home court.
“You might as well just come here,” Black said.
The next day, Mosley announced his commitment to Missouri State.
“It was a special moment for me,” Mosley said. “So I just thought like, ‘Why not come back here and why not play for all my family and friends?’ I’m just down the road from Columbia, so I thought I could come here and make something special happen here.”
Oklahoma State called Mosley right before he committed to join a growing list of Power Five suitors, including Missouri, but Mosley’s mind was made up.
“I really felt that love (from coach Dana Ford and the team),” Mosley said. “It was easy once I won the state championship to go ahead and commit just because I felt like it was a big family here and everyone really cared about each other.”
After an offseason in which hundreds of players switched teams and jumped for better opportunities — Missouri is a prime example with eight new faces this season — Mosley and Black have bucked the trend. They are two of the faces of a Missouri State team that has done the opposite and managed to stay together.
“He’s my brother really. He’s pretty much blood,” Black said. “I mean, I’ll do whatever for him and he’ll do whatever for me. We’ve been friends forever.”
The bond between the two has lasted since they were in middle school with Dajuan Harris, a former Missouri State commit who reclassified and joined Kansas as a part of its 2019 recruiting class, and was strengthened when the three played together at Rock Bridge.
Mosley and Harris were both set to join the Bruins, but Black lived outside the district lines. Black chose to make the sacrifice and moved in with a family friend to be able to enroll at Rock Bridge and join the other two under Bruins coach Jim Scanlon.
Black thought the two would challenge him as teammates and help get the most out of him as a basketball player.
“I just thought that’d be the best opportunity for me to get to where I wanted to be, which was Division I,” Black said.
The move was met with excitement from Mosley, who immediately told his mom the news.
“I knew that we had something coming,” Mosley said.
Six years after joining forces in high school, that decision has seemingly paid off for Black and Mosley, who are midway through their careers at Missouri State and are set on bringing some new hardware to Springfield.
Mosley was one of the most improved players in the country last season and will enter 2021-22 as one of the best mid-major players in the nation.
He captained the Missouri Valley Conference’s most improved team and was named first-team all-conference in 2020-21 after averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He was one of five players in Division I to average 19.5 points, six rebounds and three assists last season, joining the company of 2021 No.1 overall pick Cade Cunningham and former Illinois star Ayo Donsumu.
Black was a contributor as well, starting 22 of 24 games and scoring 9.1 points per game. He was Missouri State’s biggest shooting threat with a team-high 54 makes from beyond the arc, a number that also ranked fifth in the MVC.
Both will have big roles with Gaige Prim, an All-MVC selection with Mosley in 2020-21, on a Missouri State team that finished third in the Missouri Valley and ended its season with a 71-69 loss to NCAA Tournament-bound Drake in the semifinals of the MVC Tournament.
This time around, the Bears will have a better shot at Drake and Loyola-Chicago, the two giants of the MVC. Loyola forward and MVC Player of the Year Cam Krutwig forwent his extra season of eligibility given by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic to play overseas in Belgium, while Drake lost star guard Joseph Yesufu to Kansas.
“I feel like we took a big step forward this year,” Black said. “Next year is going to be crazy.”
The next step for Black and Mosley is to have the second half of their careers in Springfield end the way their high school careers ended at the JQH Arena.
“I want to leave this school with a championship,” Black said. “I have to leave this school with a championship.”