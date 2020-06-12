Comeback attempt falls short for Missouri women's basketball (copy)

Former Missouri guard Morgan Scott looks for an open teammate during a February 2014 game against Alabama. Scott was named the head girls basketball coach at Hickman on Friday.

 Andrew Schriver/Missourian

A former Missouri women's basketball player is coming back to Columbia.

Hickman named Morgan Scott, who played for MU from 2011-15, as its girls basketball coach Friday.

“I am blessed and excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Hickman basketball family," Scott said in a news release. "My desire is to help each player who comes through our program to pursue excellence in all aspects of her life: on the court, in the classroom, in the community, and in her personal life. I cannot wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Scott, known as Morgan Eye during her playing days, was a sharpshooter in her time and holds the MU program record for career 3-pointers with 367. No other Tiger has more than 250. She's 14th in program history with 1,374 career points and was the Southeastern Conference's Co-Sixth Woman of the Year in 2013. 

Before joining Hickman's staff, Scott was an assistant at Washington and Southeast Missouri State, and was a graduate assistant under Missouri head coach Robin Pingeton from 2015-17. 

