Former Rock Bridge and Missouri offensive lineman Jonah Dubinski was announced as Battle football coach via Twitter on Tuesday.
Dubinski, a Columbia native, was forced to medically retire in his senior season at Missouri, where he stayed on as an graduate assistant on offense. He has also coached on the high school level, most recently as the offensive coordinator at Capital City.
He has also coached at Rock Bridge as the offensive line coach and as an assistant offensive coordinator.
“We are very excited for Coach Dubinski to lead the Battle Football program and build upon and continue the culture and tradition of success,” a statement Battle athletics released via Twitter said.