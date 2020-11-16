The long line of Division I Porter siblings continued Monday night as former Tolton Catholic guard Coban Porter announced his signing with Stephen F. Austin men's basketball Monday night via Twitter.
Coban Porter, the younger brother of former Missouri standouts Jontay Porter and Michael Porter Jr., is currently playing at Link Year, a post-graduate basketball program in Branson. Porter starred in his senior season at Tolton until he tore his meniscus in February and missed the remainder of the year.
Sam Houston State University was Coban Porter's lone college offer at the end of his high school career, so he decided to pursue Link Year.
Porter is the Lumberjacks’ first signee from the 2021 class . He’ll have four years of collegiate eligibility when he steps foot on campus in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Stephen F. Austin was successful last season, dominating the Southland Conference with a 19-1 conference record. The Lumberjacks went 28-3 overall and pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the 2019-20 season on the road at Duke.
Stephen F. Austin’s top eight scorers last season were upperclassmen, and with many of them out the door, Porter will likely see the court early in his time there.
Porter's older sisters, Bri and Cierra Porter, also played at Missouri, meaning Coban will become the first Porter sibling to play collegiately at any other school. The next-oldest brother, Jevon Porter, is a junior at Tolton who committed to Pepperdine University earlier this fall.