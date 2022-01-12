Rock Bridge girls basketball players Kyrah Brodie and Averi Kroenke are two of four mid-Missouri athletes nominated for the McDonald’s All American Games.
This is the 45th installment of the games. The event was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kroenke signed her letter of intent to play for Robin Pingeton at Missouri in November. The four-star guard helped lead the Bruins to a Class 6 District 8 title in 2021. She is distantly related to Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke.
The nomination list, which also includes Boonville’s Addison Brownfield and Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather, was released Wednesday. Nearly 800 high school athletes from across the country were nominated.
Missouri had 25 total nominees between boys and girls.
Also among the nominees is Missouri men’s basketball recruit Aidan Shaw, a four-star small forward from Stilwell, Kansas. Shaw verbally committed to play for the Tigers in September after also receiving offers from Kansas, Arkansas and Iowa State, among others.
The final 48 athletes — 24 boys and 24 girls — selected to play will be announced Jan. 25 during ESPN’s “NBA Today.” Former McDonald’s All Americans include Michael Jordan, Sue Bird, Candace Parker and LeBron James and Sophie Cunningham.
Players are nominated by their high school coach, athletic director or principal. They can also be selected by the McDonald’s All American Games Selection Committee.
The McDonald’s All American Games will be played March 29 at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. The girls will tip off at 5:30 p.m., and the boys will start at 8 p.m.