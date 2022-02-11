Rock Bridge boys wrestling ended the first day of the MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 meet in 8th place while Battle finished 11th out of 16 teams. Hickman wrestling finished the day ranked seventh. Hickman finished the day with 38.5 points.
Bruins sophomore Connor Marshall (113), freshman Grant Anderson (120), junior Carter McCallister (138) and senior Owen Twaddle (152) will compete in the semifinal.
Juniors Benjamin Stephens (170) and Koshoniola Oduwole (285) will compete in "wrestle backs" Saturday and needs two wins to make the state competition.
For the Spartans, junior Austen Wetzel (160) advanced to the semifinals, winning his quarterfinal match by decision against Liberty junior Trenton Williams.
Hickman's Ethan Barr (138), Dain Almquist (220) and Jacob Huggans (120) led the team with eight points each, beating both of their opponents by fall.
Hayden Benter (126) finished close behind with seven and a half points, picking up a pin in his first match and a technical fall in his second.
Cole Harrell (170) was able to pick up four more points while Takyan Allen (145) scored two points. Adryan White (182) also picked up a point.
The MSHSAA Class 4 District 2 meet will conclude Saturday afternoon at Fort Zumwalt North High School.
Tolton finishes 11th in day one of district tournament
The first day of the Class 1 District 2 tournament came to a close with Tolton wrestling finishing in 11th. Tolton finished with 21.5 points.
Justus Martin (138) picked up a team-leading seven and a half points followed by William Hazelrigg (145) who scored six.
Dalton Becklenberg (220) and Frank Ruether (126) were the other contributors for Tolton, each picking up four a piece.
Tolton will conclude the tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday in Versailles.
Klusmeyer leads Hickman to triumph over Owensville on the road
Hickman girls basketball followed a tough loss Wednesday to Westminster Christian with a 65-57 victory over Owensville on the road Friday.
Kewpie sophomore Ashtyn Klusmeyer led Hickman scorers with eight points at the end of the first quarter. Klusmeyer finished the first with a buzzer-beating layup.
Klusmeyer had 15 at halftime, leading Owensville 40-27. For the Dutchgirls, senior and Missouri S&T commit Anna Finley led her team with 10 points at the halfway mark.
Hickman returns to play next Friday at home against Battle for its courtwarming. The district matchup is the Kewpies' second-to-last scheduled game, before the Class 6 District 7 Tournament.