Rock Bridge baseball defeated Helias 2-1 in nine innings Wednesday in Jefferson City.
The only two runs of regulation came in the seventh, with the Bruins and the Crusaders splitting the spoils to force the game into extra innings.
After the teams shut each other out in the eighth, Rock Bridge cast the deciding blow in the top of the ninth, as Austin Stewart drove home Bobby Bryan to put the Bruins one run up.
Rock Bridge will next face Webb City at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Webb City.
Four Bruins ink NLIsOn the same day that Bryce Jackson officially signed as a walk-on for Missouri football, three other Bruins athletes signed their national letters of intent Wednesday at Rock Bridge High School.
Right tackle Evan Cox signed to play football for Central Methodist.
Haylie Sims, a guard, will join Webster women’s basketball.
Hannah Jüngermann, a midfielder, signed to play for Rockhurst women’s soccer.