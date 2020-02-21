Hickman’s Mary Belle Harrell only needed 5 minutes and 29 seconds, less than one full match, to win three duals and reach the final of the MSHSAA Wrestling Championships for the second straight year.
The defending state champion began her day at Mizzou Arena by pinning her opponent from Staley
in just 10 seconds. Harrell then defeated St. Charles’ Sabrina King in the semifinals by fall in the first period.
Standing between Harrell and a second consecutive state title is Troy’s Autumn Flanigan. The 36-0 senior has already defeated Harrell this season.
“(Harrell) has been a little sick, but she started to feel better and we started to see her pick it up and be the old Mary Belle we used to know,” Hickman head coach Dan Pieper said. “We are hoping she is 100% tomorrow and we can get after it and see what happens. She’s got a tough girl ahead of her. Autumn is a great wrestler and we look forward to wrestling her, we wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister will also be wrestling for a state title in a dual against Santonio Robinson from Christian Brothers College High School. McCallister will look to finish his freshman campaign with a perfect 33-0 record.
The 113-pound freshman won all three matches by decision with a combined score of 12-3 on his way to the championship match. McCallister defeated David Cross (34-1) of Francis Howell Central 4-0 in the semifinals.
Two Tolton wrestlers earned their spots in the Class 1 state wrestling championships Saturday. The first, Brant Whitaker, will face Drayton Harris in an undefeated matchup. The two wrestlers will come in with a combined 67-0 record.
Tolton’s Teague Travis also reached the final of the 145-pound Class 1 state championships by pinning all three opponents to improve to 38-1 on the year. The junior needed only 2 minutes and 53 seconds in three total matches to reach the finals. Travis’ longest bout was with a time of 1 minute and five seconds.
Four local wrestlers are still battling it our for third place finishes. Rock Bridge’s Anna Stephens (40-6) lost a close 3-2 decision in the semifinals.
“(Stephens) was a point away from making it to the state finals,” Rock Bridge head coach Robin Watkins said. “I don’t focus on the wins and losses, it’s all about the development. We have to win two matches to get third tomorrow. That’s the goal now.”
Battle’s Amara Reichert will also wrestle Saturday for the chance to win third place in the girls 130-pound weight class.
Mary Belle Harrell’s brother, Cole Harrell, advanced to the consolation semifinals with a victory by fall over Carthage’s Dagan Sappington.
Rock Bridge’s Marquis McCaster defeated Ozark’s Mark Conway 5-3 in overtime Friday night to reach the consolation semifinals.
The girls fourth-round consolation matches will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday while the boys start at 9 a.m. Girls third-place and fifth-place matches will begin at 11 a.m. and the boys will follow at 11:30 a.m.
The championship bouts will begin at 4:30 p.m. All matches will take place at Mizzou Arena.