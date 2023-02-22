 Skip to main content
Four Tolton wrestlers secure spots in state semifinals

Six Tolton boys wrestlers entered Mizzou Arena for Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Wednesday, and five of them will return again Thursday — four of whom are still in the running for a state title.

“We talked to the boys the last few days,” Tolton coach Ross Rosenbaum said. “We just said, ‘It’s a whole new season. It doesn’t matter what seed you are, where you got drawn. (You’ve) got to go wrestle for six minutes, and good things are going to happen.’

Tolton coach Ross Rosenbaum yells instructions to one of his wrestlers during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Tolton had six wrestlers qualify for the tournament.
Tolton senior Frank Ruether celebrates his win over Fatima’s Cody Strope during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 State Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Ruether came back to win the bout via pin after trailing 7-0.
Tolton's Frank Hazelrigg, front, fights to break free from St. Pius X’s Kavan Slater at the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Hazelrigg won both of his bouts Wednesday in less than 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
Tolton's Elliot Kormeier, right, fights to get away from Butler’s Kellen Long during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Kormeier lost the bout by 14-1 major decision.
Tolton's Justus Martin, top, takes dowb Mayville’s Kaleb Jestes during the first day of the MSHSAA Boys Class 1 Championships on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena. Martin, along with three other Tolton wrestlers, advanced to the semifinals.
  Sports reporter, spring 2023

    Studying sports journalism

    Reach me at bhwd3@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

