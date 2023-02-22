Four Tolton wrestlers secure spots in state semifinals

Six Tolton boys wrestlers entered Mizzou Arena for Day 1 of the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships on Wednesday, and five of them will return again Thursday — four of whom are still in the running for a state title.
“We talked to the boys the last few days,” Tolton coach Ross Rosenbaum said. “We just said, ‘It’s a whole new season. It doesn’t matter what seed you are, where you got drawn. (You’ve) got to go wrestle for six minutes, and good things are going to happen.’
“And good things did happen.”
Chris Ankenman (113 pounds), Frank Ruether (126), Justus Martin (150) and Frank Hazelrigg (165) all advanced to the state semifinals, each winning their first two matches.
Ankenman, an undefeated freshman who improved to 43-0, defeated both South Harrison freshman Dawson Pelletier and Knob Noster sophomore Mason Grosz en route to his spot in the semifinals. He wasted little time picking up the victories, only needing 16 seconds to win his first dual and following that up with a fall of Grosz in 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
“Chris — his job was to set the tone,” Rosenbaum said. “And he did that.”
One of the most thrilling matches came in Ruether’s first match, in which he overcame a 7-0 deficit to pin Fatima junior Cody Strope.
“That catapulted us,” Rosenbaum said. “(We) went back to the tunnel, and everybody’s just jacked. They’re high-fiving, they’re hollering, and they don’t care that everybody else around them is dead silent.”
Ruether (43-14) followed that performance with a dominant victory over Lone Jack junior Noah Lovell, pinning him in 3:03.
Martin took 1:21 to dispatch his first opponent, Sherwood junior Logan Ferrell. However, in his quarterfinal match against Maysville senior Kaleb Jestes, the two looked to be in a stalemate before Martin (48-6) pulled off a reversal to take a 3-0 lead into the final two minutes of the bout.
Martin quickly worked his lead up to eight points, earning another reversal and earning a near fall. Jestes trimmed the deficit to four, but Martin held firm until the final countdown to pick up the victory by 9-5 decision.
“Justus Martin moved up a weight class two weeks ago and continues to knock off kids,” Rosenbaum said. “He beat a state finalist in the quarterfinals and has got a good chance to go to the state finals tomorrow.”
Hazelrigg (43-5) advances to the semis with a pair of quick pins. He took down Brentwood sophomore Phoenix Torno and St. Pius X (Kansas City) senior Kavan Slater in less than 2:30.
Brody Narron (132) suffered an opening-round loss to St. Pius X sophomore Noah Gonzalez, who won his weight class at the Class 1 District 4 tournament. The Tolton freshman lost by 10-2 major decision.
Narron bounced back against his second opponent, needing only 22 seconds to pin Cape Girardeau Notre Dame freshman Parker Lemmons in the first round of the consolation bracket. A medical forfeit sent Narron straight into the consolation quarterfinals, which will take place Thursday.
“We got to win one more match and get him a state medal,” Rosenbaum said.
Elliot Kormeier (138) first battled Butler freshman Kellen Long, who entered with a 40-2 record. Kormeier, a second-year wrestler, fell by 14-1 major decision. Kormeier grabbed a win against Valle Catholic sophomore William Kuehn with a pin in the consolation bracket, but El Dorado Springs senior Blayze McCullough ended his run with a pin at the 1:40 mark.
“For (Kormeier) to make it and then win a match is huge,” Rosenbaum said. “It’s huge for this team and just speaks a lot to who he is.”
Class 1 District 3 stands out yet again
The leaderboards and tournament brackets throughout Mizzou Arena looked cluttered with names and teams representing Class 1 District 3, including Tolton, which is currently fourth in the team standings.
“Coming in, the goal was to get a plaque,” Rosenbaum said. “We’re building to win a state title. ... I think this is a huge start to that.”
At the end of Day 1 for the Class 1 boys, seven of the state’s top-10 spots featured a team from District 3. Centralia, which won the district championship Saturday, stood atop the leaderboard with 89 points.
The Panthers have finished second each of the past three years and look poised to pick up a state title. They sent 10 wrestlers to the state tournament, and eight of them advanced to the semifinals.
Brookfield (second), Tolton (fourth), Trenton (sixth), Marceline (seventh), Penney (tied for eighth) and Gallatin (tied for 10th) all hover among the state’s top Class 1 programs.
Rosenbaum said having faced most of these teams over the weekend took the pressure off of his team, and they’ve since been able to relax and compete without that tension.
“They’ve already learned how to wrestle with their backs against the wall and everybody counting them out, so now, it’s free,” he said. “They’re wrestling free this weekend, and it’s showing.”
The only schools not from District 3 in the top 10 are St. Pius X, which sits in third place with 55.5 points, and sixth-place Maysville and Butler, which are currently tied with Penney for eighth. Knob Noster is tied with Gallatin for 10th.
Those points are reflected among the brackets, where seven different weight classes include at least three wrestlers from the district in the semifinals. The 165- and 285-pound classes feature all four semifinalists from District 3.
Semifinals, third- and fourth-round wrestlebacks will begin Class 1 action at 8 a.m. Thursday. Those will be followed by third- and fifth-place matches at 2:30 p.m. and the championship matches at 5:15 p.m.
“I’m excited for the guys,” Rosenbaum said. “I think we’re ready. ...We can go get our shot in the state finals and get on the podium, but it’s going to take everything we have.”