Harrison Fowler led Hallsville's rushing attack Friday, allowing them to dominate Southern Boone 48-27.
Fowler ran for 364 yards and five touchdowns against the Eagles. Fowler credited his offensive line for allowing him to have space to run.
“They were blocking their butts off for me, and it just felt amazing,” Fowler said.
Hallsville head coach Justin Conyers also credited the offensive line for the dominant run game, and he was happy to see Fowler running well with the ball in his hands.
“I love being able to feed number 41 and letting him go score tonight,” Conyers said.
Quarterback Colton Nichols complimented Fowler's performance, finishing the game with 102 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
In contrast to the Hallsville offense, Southern Boone’s offense struggled throughout the game as it turned the ball over twice early.
The first turnover came when Austin Evans’ pass was intercepted by Gauge Harbinson. The turnover led to the first score of the game, a 35-yard touchdown run by Nichols. The second turnover was a fumble by Jacob Bowles on the Eagles' 27-yard line, leading to a six-yard touchdown run by Fowler.
The Southern Boone offense finished with 202 rushing yards as it was anchored by Bowles' 3 touchdowns.
Conyers was also proud of his defense stopping the Southern Boone offense from scoring at the end of the game.
“I thought that was a really, really big sign of our steps moving forward defensively,” Conyers said.
Hallsville (4-3) travels to face undefeated Blair Oaks at 7 p.m. Friday.
Southern Boone (4-3) travels to face Osage (4-3) at 7 p.m. Friday.
