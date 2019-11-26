Hickman girls basketball has gotten off to a slow start so far this season.
After falling to Rolla by a score of 55-18 on Nov. 17, the Kewpies took to their home court Tuesday evening looking to redeem themselves against Ozark and claim their first win.
Unfortunately for Hickman, that would not be the case. The Tigers drubbeddefeated the Kewpies in a 65-35 drubbing.
With Hickman’s next game a little over two weeks away, here’s a look at what worked, what didn’t and what will definitely need improvement before the Kewpies’ next outing.
What worked
In spite of the final score, Hickman’s offensive performance was not as lacking as the 30-point loss may suggest.
In the first quarter of the game, the Kewpies (0-2) could not find a way around Ozark’s unyielding defenders. The Tigers’ press-style, double-team defensive approach stunned Hickman right out of the gate, and the Kewpies ended the first eight minutes of play with only six points on the board.
However, after their first quarter woes, the Kewpies were able to generate a greater and a more consistent offensive performance throughout the remaining three quarters. The passes became sharper, Ozark’s defense began to ease up and the once-scattered team began to work more like a well-oiled machine.
Freshmen Jocelyn Norman and Ella Rogers shined offensively for Hickman. Jocelyn Norman’s assertive style of play saw her frequently going after the ball and attacking any chance she could, while Ella Rogers’ aggressive rebounding and defensive steals earned her a centerpiece role on both sides of the ball.
Rogers was one of the top scorers on the night for Hickman with nine points, second only to senior Maci Kuchta with 11 points. Both Rogers and Norman arewill be young standouts to watch for in upcoming games.
What didn’t
Wherever Hickman’s offense succeeded, the Kewpies’ defense fell short.
Within the first eight seconds of the night, the Tigers had snatched the ball and scored, setting the tone for an unwavering offensive performance for the entirety of the game. By the end of the first quarter, Ozark was up 25-6, a more than comfortable lead that would prove impossible for Hickman to overcome.
For the majority of the game, it seemed that if the Tigers gained possession of the ball, it was a near guarantee that they would score. Hickman’s defense was all over the place, with coach Anna Rorvig using three of the team’s five total timeouts in the game’s first two minutes of the game.
Each time the Kewpies would manage to slow the Ozark offense, the Tigers would quickly snap back to attention and continue on an offensive tear that would exploit any weaknesses in the Hickman defense in every way.
The Kewpies will need to find some way to fortify and clean up their defense if they hope to stop their opponents from racking up points in the future.
What needs improvement
One of the only weaknesses shared by both Hickman and Ozark in Tuesday’s game was the extreme number of fouls.
By the end of the first quarter, Hickman had recorded four fouls and Ozark had tallied seven. At halftime, the Kewpies were at five, while the Tigers were in double-digits. With the count reset at the half, the teams ended the next two quarters with seven fouls apiece.
For a team already struggling to keep the ball out of their opponent’s hands, the Kewpies cannot afford to have that many fouls in a game and will need to clean up this aspect of their game moving forward.