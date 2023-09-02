 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 09.01.2023

The second week of high school football in mid-Missouri was filled with both tight games and blowouts. Rock Bridge didn’t give up a single point to Smith-Cotton, ending the night 66-0. Helias also kept the scores far apart, beating Hickman 44-12 after only allowing two touchdowns to get past its defense. Capital City and Battle kept it close before the Crusaders scored a late touchdown to win 37-34. Southern Boone blew past Mexico and earned a 49-14 win.

Our team of visual storytellers proudly presents ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Hickman takes the field against Helias

Hickman takes the field against Helias on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Hickman went 2-7 in the regular season last year.
The Mexico football team runs out of their bulldog tunnel

The Mexico football team runs out of its bulldog tunnel in a game against Southern Boone on Friday in Mexico, Mo. Mexico lost to the Eagles with a final score of 14-49. 
Helias kicker/punter Nic Calvaruso sets the football

Helias kicker/punter Nic Calvaruso sets the football to take a practice kick before playing Hickman on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Calvaruso made four of his six extra point attempts in the 42-12 victory against Hickman. 
Capital City’s marching band plays on the track before the game

Capital City’s marching band plays on the track before the game on Friday at Capital City Football Field in Jefferson City. The marching band played the National Anthem before the game, and then performed at halftime. 
Charlie Carden, 9, shields his eyes from the sun

Charlie Carden, 9, shields his eyes from the sun while playing a game of catch with his friends on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Carden is the younger brother of Helias freshman quarterback/defensive back Bryan Carden. 
Helias student Lain Strobe (center) screams in the student section

Helias student Lain Strobe, center, screams in the student section during their game against Hickman on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. “I’m gonna let the scoreboard talk.” Strobe said when asked to comment on how the matchup would go against Hickman. The final score was a 42-12 Crusader victory. 
Helias senior Mason French (1) runs past Hickman junior

Helias senior Mason French (1) runs past Hickman junior Caleb Richardson (7) on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Helias went in to halftime winning 34-6.
Hickman senior Alonna Nelson, 18, wears a sticker

Hickman senior Alonna Nelson wears a sticker in the shape of a gold ribbon on her face on Friday at Ray Hentges Stadium in Jefferson City. Hickman cheer coach Molly Lyman plans to have her cheerleaders wear the stickers throughout the month of September in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. 
Blaine Hargis cheers for Southern Boone as his team

Blaine Hargis cheers for Southern Boone as his team makes a touchdown on Friday at Mexico High School in Mexico, Mo. Eagles won Bulldogs 49-13.
Before the game begins, Mexico freshman Hunter Love preps

Before the game begins, Mexico freshman Hunter Love preps to snap the ball to his play football teammate sophomore Jayden Hodge on Friday in Mexico, Mo. The loss against Southern Boone brings Mexico’s record to 0-2 after a loss against Centralia last week. 
Rock Bridge cheerleader Aniya McClain-Hill, center, gets loud

Rock Bridge cheerleader Aniya McClain-Hill, center, gets loud alongside her squad during a game against the Smith-Cotton Tigers on Friday at Rock Bridge Field in Columbia. “I’m excited to be here,” McClain-Hill said. “It’s my senior year and I’m happy to be finishing it out with these ladies.”
Battle football plays Capital City

Battle football plays Capital City on Friday at Capital City Football Field in Jefferson City. A super blue moon visible the previous night left the moon tinted orange during the game. 

