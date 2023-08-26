Friday Night Sights: A hot start

Rock Bridge senior Kenyon Minnis, right, yells while a coach rallies the team before playing Park Hill South on Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Rock Bridge’s defense started off on a strong note, allowing only 13 points in the opening game. That wasn't enough to avoid the loss, though, as the Bruins fell 13-10.
Richard Marshal, 12, peers over the fence to watch the Mexico Bulldogs play against the Centralia Panthers on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Marshal is a part of the school district rec football team from third grade to sixth.
Tolton senior Cameron Lee (11), sophomore Will Breitweiser (24) and junior Mac Thornburg (58) celebrate a touchdown Friday at Tolton in Columbia. The Trailblazers went into halftime up 48-0 and ended up winning 54-0.
Sophomore Kara Morgan performs between plays during Rock Bridge’s home opener Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The band performed various songs, including “Sweet Caroline” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
Rock Bridge seniors Victoria Ortiz, left, and Ava Canlas hydrate during the season opener against Park Hill South on Friday at Rock Bridge High in Columbia. Because of the extreme weather, the game was postponed an hour and the cheer team took multiple water breaks.
Rock Bridge senior Drevyn Seamon gets a drink of water after coming off the field Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The teams took hydration timeouts each quarter to make sure players were getting enough water.
Cayden Gallegos celebrates after a play Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. After the first touchdown of the third quarter, Gallegos celebrated with shouts and the waving of the American flag.
Senior Justin Giles walks under the mist machine during the Rock Bridge and Park Hill South matchup Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Despite the heat wave, fans filled the stands eager for the football season to kick off.
In a huddle, the Centralia Panthers lift their helmets after a postgame speech from Centralia coach Tyler Forsee on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. The Panthers beat the Mexico Bulldogs 27-0.
The energy surrounding the first week of high school football in Missouri was not stopped by a heat index in the triple-digits. Despite some kickoffs around mid-Missouri being delayed, fans came out in droves to support their teams. Rock Bridge started its season 0-1, giving up two late turnovers to Park Hill South to suffer a 13-10 loss. Tolton breezed past the Salisbury Panthers, winning 54-0, and Centralia handled Mexico with ease, defeating the Bulldogs 27-0.
Our team of visual storytellers proudly presents ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.
I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.