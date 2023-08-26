 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight

Friday Night Sights: A hot start

Friday Night Sights: A hot start

The energy surrounding the first week of high school football in Missouri was not stopped by a heat index in the triple-digits. Despite some kickoffs around mid-Missouri being delayed, fans came out in droves to support their teams. Rock Bridge started its season 0-1, giving up two late turnovers to Park Hill South to suffer a 13-10 loss. Tolton breezed past the Salisbury Panthers, winning 54-0, and Centralia handled Mexico with ease, defeating the Bulldogs 27-0.

Our team of visual storytellers proudly presents ‘Friday Night Sights’ — the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

A Rock Bridge Bruins player opens the curtain of the blow-up entrance on Friday

A Rock Bridge Bruins player opens the curtain of the blowup entrance Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The Bruins went on to drop the season opener 13-10 to Park Hill South.
Boston Morton, 11, jumps to catch a football over Roman Lewis, 8,

Boston Morton, 11, jumps to catch a football over Roman Lewis, 8, before the game Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The two and Morton’s sister, JaLee, played until the game started.
Rock Bridge senior Kenyon Minnis, right, yells while a coach rallies the team

Rock Bridge senior Kenyon Minnis, right, yells while a coach rallies the team before playing Park Hill South on Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Rock Bridge’s defense started off on a strong note, allowing only 13 points in the opening game. That wasn't enough to avoid the loss, though, as the Bruins fell 13-10.
Richard Marshal, 12, peers over the fence to watch the Mexico Bulldogs play

Richard Marshal, 12, peers over the fence to watch the Mexico Bulldogs play against the Centralia Panthers on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. Marshal is a part of the school district rec football team from third grade to sixth.
Tolton senior Cameron Lee (11), sophomore Will Breitweiser (24)

Tolton senior Cameron Lee (11), sophomore Will Breitweiser (24) and junior Mac Thornburg (58) celebrate a touchdown Friday at Tolton in Columbia. The Trailblazers went into halftime up 48-0 and ended up winning 54-0.
Sophomore Kara Morgan performs in between plays during Rock Bridge’s home

Sophomore Kara Morgan performs between plays during Rock Bridge’s home opener Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. The band performed various songs, including “Sweet Caroline” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”
Rock Bridge seniors Victoria Ortiz, left, and Ava Canlas hydrate

Rock Bridge seniors Victoria Ortiz, left, and Ava Canlas hydrate during the season opener against Park Hill South on Friday at Rock Bridge High in Columbia. Because of the extreme weather, the game was postponed an hour and the cheer team took multiple water breaks.
Rock Bridge senior Drevyn Seamon gets a drink of water after coming off the

Rock Bridge senior Drevyn Seamon gets a drink of water after coming off the field Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The teams took hydration timeouts each quarter to make sure players were getting enough water.
Fans celebrate during Centralia's victory

Cayden Gallegos celebrates after a play Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. After the first touchdown of the third quarter, Gallegos celebrated with shouts and the waving of the American flag.
Senior Justin Giles (18) walks under the mist machine during the Rock Bridge

Senior Justin Giles walks under the mist machine during the Rock Bridge and Park Hill South matchup Friday at Rock Bridge in Columbia. Despite the heat wave, fans filled the stands eager for the football season to kick off.
Official Nick Larson squirts water on his head on Friday, August 25, 2023

Official Nick Larson squirts water on his head Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. The final score was 27-0 Centralia.
Salisbury sophomore Issac Bearden (56) feels the heat of the game after a 54-0

Salisbury sophomore Issac Bearden (56) feels the heat of the game after a 54-0 blowout loss Friday at Tolton in Columbia. This was the first game for both teams this season.
In a huddle, the Centralia Panthers lift their helmets after a post game speech

In a huddle, the Centralia Panthers lift their helmets after a postgame speech from Centralia coach Tyler Forsee on Friday at Centralia High School in Centralia. The Panthers beat the Mexico Bulldogs 27-0.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Visual journalism reporter and second year graduate student concentrating on videography and photography. Reach me at ms24r@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 886-5700.

  • I am a visual editor at the Columbia Missourian, currently studying Photojournalism and Documentary at the MU's School of Journalism with a minor in Sociology and a Certificate in Sustainability. Reach me at: abusby@mail.missouri.edu.

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred