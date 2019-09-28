You are the owner of this article.
Friday Night Sights 09.27.19

THE BOYS OF FALL

Crisp chills replace sweltering heat. The band dons their full uniform for the halftime show. The sinking sun sets before the first whistle is blown. With the first game of the official fall season, Rock Bridge dominated the Providence Bowl and Hallsville upset their previously undefeated rivals at Southern Boone County as our visual journalists present 'Friday Night Sights'the magic and wonder of Friday night football.

Visuals by Hillary Tan, Darby Hodge, Sammy Snyder, Tanner Bubeck, Julia Hansen

Produced by Julia Hansen and Jeffery Zide

Cover by Julia Hansen

