FENTON — Senior captain Macie Parmer may not have experienced a state semifinal match before Friday, but the midfielder looked like a seasoned veteran when it mattered most.

Parmer, a William Woods signee, delivered the go-ahead goal from just beyond the 18-yard box and into the right corner to propel Tolton to a 1-0 victory over Bishop LeBlond at the MSHSAA Class 1 championships at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park.

