FENTON — Senior captain Macie Parmer may not have experienced a state semifinal match before Friday, but the midfielder looked like a seasoned veteran when it mattered most.
Parmer, a William Woods signee, delivered the go-ahead goal from just beyond the 18-yard box and into the right corner to propel Tolton to a 1-0 victory over Bishop LeBlond at the MSHSAA Class 1 championships at the World Wide Technology Soccer Park.
"It was just kind of a developmental play," Parmer said. "The best games we have are with those types of plays. I heard Emma (Mallett) say 'shoot,' and there it went."
The goal in the 52nd minute snapped a scoreless tie, in which the Trailblazers looked to have complete control. Tolton out-shot the Golden Eagles 15-1, blitzing the St. Joesph team with a mix of speed and physicality.
Parmer and junior Adelaide Devine tallied three shots on goal apiece, two of eight Trailblazers that recorded at least one shot on goal. Even with the explosive shot total, though, Bishop LeBlond goalkeeper Madisyn Sego held up.
"(Sego) is 100% the reason we stayed in the game," Bishop LeBlond coach Chad Thompson said. "She made several spectacular saves."
Sego, a junior who stopped 98 shots this season, padded to that total with 14 saves. The Golden Eagles keeper showcased her talents with a diving save on Sierra Poehlmann and a one-handed save to keep it a one-goal game in the 66th minute.
Despite those efforts, Bishop LeBlond never mustered much of an offensive rhythm. Sophomore defender Ava Martin anchored a suffocating back-line defense that thwarted nearly any chance the Golden Eagles had.
"She's amazing," Tolton coach Chuck Register said. "Our defense is solid back there with her. ... She was so calm with the ball today."
Composure marked a significant difference between the two teams, as the Trailblazers looked poised from the first whistle. The Golden Eagles, despite a vocal coaching staff, rarely seemed to calm their nerves.
Tolton capitalized on that passiveness, beating opposing players to balls down the sideline and opening up opportunities for crosses to the middle. Rachael Broniec, Madison Taylor and Devine made life difficult all afternoon upfront.
"We've been working all year on just passing, making those simple passes and those simple runs," Broniec said. "It's what we've been working on all season is so, so relieving and exciting to see it like finally work out in this part of the season."
The Trailblazers' offensive pressure meant a quiet outing for junior goalkeeper Rachel Tipton, who tallied her fifth consecutive shutout.
Tolton has yet to allow a goal this postseason, extending its shutout streak to 402 minutes. The Trailblazers have allowed only one goal to fellow Class 1 opponents this season.
"Defense shut them down, offense nearly had possession the whole time, it was great," Tipton said. "I didn't touch the ball, like I didn't have any saves, and it was a fantastic semifinal game."
Midfielder Kendall Cathcart, a 17-goal scorer entering the semifinal, was the only Golden Eagle to register a shot on goal. Cathcart tallied two shots, both of which were not on goal.
The teams looked destined for a potential overtime matchup despite the lopsided totals as they entered halftime knotted at 0-0, despite Tolton tallying 11 shots. Much like the beginning of the season, the Trailblazers could not find the net until Parmer delivered.
"Relief because we finally scored," Register said of his thoughts on Parmer's strike. "We thought we probably had a couple more ... but I mean, one (goal) wins a game here at this time. So, we'll take it."
The victory sends Tolton to its first state championship game since 2015 when they placed second in a 5-0 defeat to Saxony Lutheran. Luckily for the 'Blazers, the Crusaders were knocked out Friday against Villa Duchesne, who they will face Saturday.
Villa Duchesne enters the state title bout with only 10 victories, but its 11 losses can be attributed to a tough schedule that included four games against current Final Four teams.
"We have to play our game against them and see what happens," Register said. "I think we have to big-time rest this evening and we have hope we have some legs. Because we're gonna need everybody tomorrow."
The Saints defeated Saxony Luthern 4-0, led by two-goal efforts from Izzy Miller and Georgia Leary. Miller is the main scoring threat, having tallied 12 goals this season. Heidi Fesler, another 12-goal scorer, did not play Friday.
Saturday's game is set to kick off at 11 a.m. in Fenton. For Parmer and a group of seniors that lost their freshman years to the pandemic, the game will symbolize an opportunity to finally win a championship.
"God's watching over us," Parmer said. "Blessings are every day, but this is a huge one. We know like we can't take anything for granted."