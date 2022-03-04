WARDSVILLE — Tolton’s Justin Boyer sat up all night Friday into the wee hours of Saturday with one memory replaying in his mind over and over again.
That shot. That damned shot.
Before Tolton beat Blair Oaks 61-58 in the Class 4 District 9 final Saturday, the last time Tolton and Blair Oaks met with stakes as high was just over two years ago. On Leap Day 2020, Tolton led by two in the waning moments of double overtime in the Class 3 District Final. A trip to Sedalia for sectionals seemed almost certain for the Trailblazers.
But then Quinn Kusgen happened. His unbelievable half-court buzzer-beater sent Tolton packing for the season in Blair Oaks’ dramatic double-overtime victory.
“That was the only thing on my mind,” Boyer said. “I remembered that feeling in the locker room with all of the other seniors because that was their last game. And I remember that was the worst feeling after a loss that I’ve ever had.”
That’s a day that anyone who enters Jeremy Osborne’s program hears about. Tre McCluney wasn’t on that 2019-20 roster. Aaron Rowe was just a seventh grader. But seniors like Boyer reminded them of the heartbreak felt Feb. 29, 2020.
“I had a lot of big bros that came here before I came here, and they just kept talking about that little buzzer-beater they hit on us a couple years ago,” Rowe said. “They always kept talking about that and how much they hated that.”
All Tolton’s 2021-22 senior class knew with Blair Oaks was heartbreak. After the Trailblazers won the first two regular-season games in the class’s freshman year, the Falcons have won the past five. The 2020 buzzer-beater and 2019 district final where the top-seeded ‘Blazers lost by a dozen encapsulate the roadblock to state that Tolton faced.
But Saturday, Tolton pushed the roadblock aside.
And now, Boyer and the rest of the Trailblazers can rest peacefully knowing that the demons from two years ago are exorcised, as the No. 2 seed Tolton gave No. 1 seed Blair Oaks a taste of its own medicine with a pair of double-digit comebacks to secure the win.
“We earned it,” Boyer said. “We worked so hard for this and did everything that we were supposed to do tonight.”
Given the recent history, the packed house at Blair Oaks expected a classic between the Trailblazers and the Falcons. The two top-five programs in Class 4 seem to be magnetic since they joined the same district in the 2016-17 season. In the years where both schools have occupied the same district, the two schools sent each other packing on three occasions.
The game’s two heaviest hitters — Tolton’s Jevon Porter and Blair Oaks’ Luke Northweather — stole the show in the first half with a pair of key offensive performances. Porter pitched in 16 points, but with Northweather’s 20 points came hot shooting performances from the rest of the Falcons to bolster the attack.
Blair Oaks couldn’t miss through the second quarter. A 14-3 run created separation for the Falcons, and Brysan Jeffries banked in a 3-pointer to put Blair Oaks up by double-digits with 4:50 left in the first half.
Tolton attempted to mount a comeback before the halftime buzzer sounded, but once again, Blair Oaks seemed intent on blocking the road to a state tournament appearance. Frustration mounted as Aaron Rowe had to sit early in the second quarter after picking up his second charging call of the game and all runs went nowhere.
“I think the first half, we were focused on the fact that we hadn’t beaten them in four years,” Osborne said.
But the second half started with promise. Osborne went to the drawing board and put together a defensive piece of art with a 2-3 zone.
Blair Oaks held the ball for almost a minute on its first offensive possession, looking for ways to find the 6-foot-10 Northweather in the post or get the ball to an open shooter, but came up empty on that possession and many others to start the third quarter.
“(Northweather) is an outstanding player, and he was getting a lot of looks inside,” McCluney said. “We threw that zone in there because they weren’t shooting as many 3s and they were beating us inside. We just threw a little something different at them to see if it worked. And it worked.”
Tolton’s defense wasn’t the only aspect of the team that was working in the third quarter. Porter let his teammates take the reins and conduct a 15-3 run that brought Tolton within four points late in the third.
Once the Trailblazers got there, the flow of the game shifted immediately to Blair Oaks again. A 3 from Kusgen coupled with a foul on the floor gave the Falcons two possessions in one go, and after Tahki Chievous’ attempt to force a turnover on the inbound pass slipped out of his grasp, an 8-0 run pushed the Blair Oaks lead back to a dozen.
But at the end of the third quarter, Tolton got some buzzer-beater magic of its own.
Kusgen grabbed a defensive rebound with 1.2 seconds to go but fell backward and the officials blew the whistle for a travel. Tolton got a small form of buzzer-beater based revenge on the ensuing inbound, as Boyer drilled a catch-and-shoot 3 in the corner to bring the deficit within single digits.
With the Tolton student section back and vocal, the Trailblazers embarked on a 13-0 run to take its first lead since the first quarter. Boyer and Porter both knocked down 3s while Rowe, who had been held scoreless all game, buried a corner 3-pointer to put the Trailblazers up 51-50 with 4:51 to go.
“We just needed some heart,” Rowe said. “We were playing tense and scared. Coach O gave us a talk and we just went out there and had fun.”
During this time, Northweather and the Falcon offense went stagnant. It wasn’t until a layup to break Tolton’s run with 4:20 remaining that the McDonald’s All-American nominee put a tally in the score column.
Northweather scored the only eight points Blair Oaks could muster in the final quarter, paving the way for Porter to step up as the big man on Blair Oaks’ campus.
With Tolton trailing 56-53, the Pepperdine commit got fouled on a shot. Porter made the first free throw, then almost as if it was planned, clanked his second off the front iron. The senior grabbed his own rebound and shifted through three Falcons to sink a layup to tie the game.
Porter then continued his clutch play on the defensive end. The Trailblazers stuck with the 2-3 zone, and much like the first possession of the half, Blair Oaks couldn’t find any open looks for half a minute. Tolton then switched into a 2-1-2 zone look as the clock wound inside a minute.
As Rowe and Chievous doubled Dylan Hair near the half-court line, Northweather cut toward the hoop. He received the pass and dealt it to the old hero Kusgen.
But in one fell swoop, Porter took the mantle of hero by swatting the senior’s shot off the backboard. Rowe recovered the ball, and after Zach Henry accidentally bumped him for a foul, the freshman who had a dreadful first half drained two clutch freebies to take a 58-56 advantage with 50.1 seconds.
“(The) kid’s got ice in his veins,” Osborne said. “He doesn’t even know what he just did. Points are not always the dictator of how well you played, and when he needed to make big shots, he made big shots.”
Porter’s heroics weren’t over quite yet. On the next time up the court, Jeffries attempted an entry pass into Northweather, but Porter ran interference and deflected the ball off Northweather’s fingertips to give Tolton possession. McCluney was fouled on the inbound pass and hit a pair from the line to give Tolton a four-point advantage.
Blair Oaks had a chance to send the game to overtime after Northweather wrestled through Porter and Evens Appolon with 11.3 seconds remaining and Boyer only made one of two free throws.
But the postseason magic ran out two years ago as Zach Herigon’s 3-pointer hit off the back iron, as the Trailblazer student section rushed the court in jubilation.
“This is the definition of a total team effort,” Osborne said. “Any time you’re down double-digits, you need all hands on deck and our guys did that.”
After disposing of two top-10 Class 4 teams in as many district tournament games, the road clears up considerably for the Trailblazers. Four of the top-six teams in the class are all on one side of the bracket, and Tolton wouldn’t have to play a ranked team until the state semifinals.
“It’s special to win it in a tough district like we had,” Osborne said. “Three top-10 teams and you had Fulton scratching to be a top-10 team, so it’s a special moment for these guys.”