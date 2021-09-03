For the second week in a row, it was a tale of two halves for Tolton football. After an impressive first half which saw it cruise to a 13-point lead, Putnam County stormed back on the performance of quarterback Blaine Perkins to score 22 unanswered points in the second half and defeat Tolton 22-13.
The Trailblazers were solid on both ends to begin the game and seemed destined to win their second straight. Braden Willmeth scored both of the Trailblazers’ touchdowns via a nine-yard rush and a screen pass which he took for 66 yards. Jonah Lybeck-Brown threw for 229 yards, but it was not enough to carry Tolton to a victory.
The second half saw the Trailblazers defense falter and their offense unable to connect or sustain any meaningful drives. The stops their defense made in the first half weren't coming in the second. Putnam County put together a long drive in the third quarter that resulted in a touchdown to put the game within five, and it scored again early in the fourth on a 53-yard pass to receiver Jake Rouse to take the lead for good.
Perkins would ice the game for Putnam County with a 31-yard touchdown rush with less than a minute left.
Tolton coach Michael Egnew pointed to a lack of offensive execution in the second half as the reason for the Trailblazers’ defeat.
”We just didn’t execute very well… we virtually did not run the ball at all," he said. "We were unable to run the football so that put a big dent in our game plan. So that’s what we’re gonna work on, that’s what we’re gonna focus on.”
Egnew also made note of the field position battle, and said that the Trailblazers have yet to put together a solid second half in two games this season.
”We had the ball on the inch-yard line multiple times, and then when we turn it over it gives (Putnam County) positive yards when they get to offense, so we need to do a better job of field position," Egnew said.
”That’s one of our flaws, is being as sharp as we were in the first half. We haven’t come out in any second half and played well so we gotta do better there.”