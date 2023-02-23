Tolton boys wrestling freshman Chris Ankenman watched as the clock ticked down, lifted his right arm to the Mizzou Arena crowd and jumped to his feet in jubilation as the freshman completed an undefeated season with a state championship title.
“It was absolutely amazing,” Ankenman said. “When I looked at the clock and saw 10 seconds left, I felt so amazing. There’s no other words but amazing.”
At 43-0, Ankenman capped his first year in dramatic fashion. He entered the third period knotted at zero points apiece with Marceline sophomore Drew Griffin, but held on for a 3-0 decision victory in the 113-pound division after securing the go-ahead point on an escape.
Ankenman’s victory highlighted an impactful day at the MSHSAA Class 1 Championships for the Trailblazers, who picked up a fourth-place finish in their class with five total medalists Thursday.
“We had a fantastic weekend, and it’s a testament to how hard we worked all year long,” Tolton boys wrestling coach Ross Rosenbaum said. “I couldn’t be more proud of them or more proud to be the head coach of Father Tolton.”
Sophomore Frank Hazelrigg, the only other Tolton wrestler to make a championship match appearance, fell to Centralia freshman Brayden Shelton in the finals. Hazelrigg finished second in the 165 division after winning his first three matches.
“I did everything I could,” Hazelrigg said. “I didn’t expect anything less out there and I wrestled my hardest. ... I’m proud of my performance overall.”
A pair of Trailblazers seniors — Frank Ruether and Justus Martin — tallied fifth-place finishes after losing in their respective semifinal matches. Ruether defeated Brentwood sophomore Jesse Lane in the 126 fifth-place match.
Martin began Day 2 of the state tournament in a heated battle with the eventual second-place finisher, Brookfield junior Colton Parn. In the semifinal match, Martin looked to have secured the go-ahead takedown, but it was waved off and a tie-breaker ensued.
Parn pulled away in the last 30 seconds, sending Martin to the consolation bracket. After losing his consolation semifinal match less than an hour removed from his emotional semifinal defeat, Martin earned a major-decision victory against West Platte senior Peyson Chandler in the 150 fifth-place match.
“We had a flat morning today,” Rosenbaum said. “Justus Martin is our captain. He’s our leader (and he had) a heartbreaking loss in the semis. To come back today and take fifth and end his career the right way was something special.”
The final Tolton wrestler to compete was Brody Narron, who dropped back-to-back matches. Narron, a freshman, lost to Sherwood sophomore Blake Eads in the fifth-place matchup at 132, sending him to sixth-place.
After entering the day at fourth in the standings, the Trailblazers’ place on the podium looked in jeopardy for most of the day. Maysville, after overtaking Tolton earlier in the day, needed a first-place victory at 190 to secure a win.
However, Trenton senior Sam Gibson defeated Maysville junior Max Heintz to secure a podium finish for the Trailblazers.
“(A fourth-place finish) is the biggest thing in my career,” Rosenbaum said. “There’s nothing more powerful than to be a leader of young men and a team that (is) unselfish and wrestles for each other. To see that hard work pay off and to bring that back to the Tolton community (is) awesome.”
Four of the Trailblazers’ six state representatives were underclassmen, a feat that Rosenbaum said is shaping the possibility of an even brighter future.
“It’s a nucleus,” Rosenbaum said. “We need these guys to buy in, to not be individuals (but) be a team, ... (to say) ‘we don’t wrestle for the name on the bracket, we wrestle for the name on our chest.’”
Centralia finally captures No. 1 spot
The Panthers entered the state tournament having finished in second each of the past three seasons.
They finally worked past that hump, scoring 194.5 team points to capture their first-ever Class 1 team championship. Centralia brought 10 wrestlers to state, the most of any Class 1 team, and the Panthers made the most of it.
Three Centralia wrestlers tallied first-place finishes — Brayden Dubes (120 pounds), Shelton (165) and Seth Hasekamp (285). Four other Panthers placed within the top four of their respective weight classes, giving them seven total medalists.
Shelton and Hasekamp’s finishes capped undefeated seasons for the pair, who were joined by Ankenman, Butler senior Brendin Patrick and Lathrop freshman Garrett Beane as the only Class 1 wrestlers to avoid defeat the entire season.
Collin Arch, others repeat as champions
Palmyra senior Collin Arch capped off his storied high school wrestling career with his fourth consecutive state championship. Arch defeated Brookfield junior Colton Parn in the 150 championship, making him the only Class 1 four-time champion of the event.
Joining Arch as a multi-year champion was Dubes, who entered as a two-time winner, and four other one-time champions — St. Pius X (Kansas City) senior Noah Gonzalez, Patrick, Brookfield sophomore Peyton Parn and Shelton.
Centralia senior Ayden Wilkerson was the only active Class 1 champion not to win again, placing third at 157. Wilkerson lost in the semifinal to Summit Christian Academy senior Jeremiah Smith, who eventually placed second behind Richmond junior Elijah Sanders.
Parn trio guides Brookfield to No. 2 finish
Peyton, Colton and Devan Parn each notched top two finishes to guide Brookfield to 135 points, the second-most among Class 1.
The Bulldogs entered the state tournament with seven wrestlers, which was two less than third-place finisher St. Pius X. Even with the lower totals, Brookfield built on the first-place finishes of Peyton Park and Devan Park to earn its highest finish since 2013.
Senior Gambal Staddie (132) added a second-place finish for Brookfield, which finished the tournament with 135 points.