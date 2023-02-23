Tolton boys wrestling freshman Chris Ankenman watched as the clock ticked down, lifted his right arm to the Mizzou Arena crowd and jumped to his feet in jubilation as the freshman completed an undefeated season with a state championship title.

“It was absolutely amazing,” Ankenman said. “When I looked at the clock and saw 10 seconds left, I felt so amazing. There’s no other words but amazing.”

