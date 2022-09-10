A comeback effort from Battle came up short in a 12-8 loss to Camdenton on Saturday.
After the Spartans went up 1-0 in the first, the Lakers scored 12 unanswered runs to go up 12-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Battle made a great effort to get back into the game. The Spartans hit three straight singles to open the inning to set up a rally.
A two-run double from Kinleigh Kite cut the deficit to seven. Ainsley Stubbs hit a two-run single a few batters later to make it 12-8.
The Lakers found a way out of the inning to secure the win.
Battle is now 5-10 on the season.
Tolton softball splits two matchups
After falling behind 7-0 in the first inning, Tolton fought back to beat Palmyra 11-7 in its first game of the day.
The Panthers put pressure on Tolton pitcher Montana Strobel in the first inning. Strobel walked three and allowed four hits to give Palmyra a seven-run lead.
Kate Guinn got one back for Tolton with an RBI single in the third inning, but the fifth inning is where the Trailblazers exploded.
Five straight hits for the Trailblazers in the fifth inning quickly made it 7-4. Strobel hit a two-run single to tie the game later in the inning. Madison Uptegrove completed the comeback with a three-run bomb to make it 10-7 Tolton.
Guinn, who pitched the final 6 ⅓ innings, closed it out after Tolton added one more run in the top of the seventh.
The Trailblazers came up short in their second game, losing to Canton 9-7.
After falling down 4-0, Tolton made another comeback, scoring five runs in the fourth inning. That opened the floodgates for both teams offensively.
Canton instantly responded to retake an 8-5 lead and never gave it back.
Although Tolton scored seven runs, the Trailblazers only recorded five hits, instead using errors to fuel their offensive production.
After splitting two games Saturday, Tolton is now 5-5.
Hickman softball loses both matchups against Staley
The Kewpies lost their first game Saturday, falling 12-1 in five innings against Staley.
The Falcons got to Kewpies pitcher Adlen Baker early in the first inning. Staley recorded five hits before an out was made and scored six runs in the first inning — with three coming on an inside-the-park home run from Sydney Becker.
Staley added five more runs in the fourth inning to make it 11-0. Baker got Hickman on the board in the top of the fifth with an RBI single, one of two hits for the Kewpies in the game.
The Falcons added one more run in the sixth inning before closing it out in the bottom half.
Hickman did not fare better in its second game, losing to Staley once again, this time 19-3 in five innings.
The Kewpies held their ground in the first inning, scoring on RBI singles from Ella Grant and Baker to take a 2-1 lead.
After that, it was all Falcons. Staley took a 6-2 lead in the second inning and then scored 13 runs in the fifth inning to make it 19-3.
Staley totaled 10 hits in the fifth inning alone. After shutting down Hickman in the bottom half, the game ended because of the run rule.
Hickman is now 3-6 on the season.
Rock Bridge softball goes 2-0
Rock Bridge beat Willard 7-2 in its first game of the day.
After falling behind 2-1 early, Abby Hay and Addie Morris went back-to-back to give the Bruins a 3-2 lead in the fourth.
Bella Stephens gave the Bruins insurance with a two-run double in the fifth to make it 5-2. Hay brought Stephens in to make it 6-2.
The Bruins added one more in the seventh inning before Kennedy Watson closed out the game in relief.
Morris allowed two runs in five innings in the circle.
Rock Bridge handled business in its second game, beating Jackson 8-1.
Jackson struck first to make it 1-0, giving Rock Bridge a rare deficit.
The Bruins broke through in the fourth inning. A two-run double from Sophie Schupp put Rock Bridge ahead. Mya Hall brought Schupp in on the next at-bat to make it 3-1.
Watson, who came in in relief in the last game, started on the mound for the Bruins. She went six innings, only allowing one run.
Rock Bridge added more insurance in the bottom of the sixth. Ava Bush hit a two-run home run with two outs in the inning. The two-out rally continued, with a Stephens RBI double. Anna Christ then hit a home run to make it 8-1.
Rock Bridge's two wins Saturday increased its winning streak to nine games.