Every feel-good story needs its protagonist fighting against the adversity thrown at them.
For Tolton girls basketball, a trio of heroes stepped up, as role players Jillian Aholt, Eva Viox and Madison Taylor stepped into the metaphorical phone booth like Clark Kent, swapping their warmup long sleeves on the bench for their jerseys on the court for most of the game to fill in big minutes in the Trailblazers' 52-38 win over Fulton.
After alternating between 20-plus point losses and second-half slumps, Aholt, Viox and Taylor kept the game competitive in its hairier moments.
As Tolton had in many recent games, fouls became an early issue that shook up coach Sam Sexauer's game plan. By the end of the half, every starter except Sam Wright committed at least two fouls.
Aholt and Viox entered the fray early, preventing an early 5-0 Fulton lead from expanding with foul-free defense that allowed Sophie Angel and Wright to start the scoring and make it a competitive game.
Once fouls became a bigger issue for the other three starters, Taylor joined the bench breakout. Sexauer kept the group in for a long stretch, as the scrappy defense limited Fulton to just eight second-quarter points to make the halftime score even at 20 apiece.
"There is one game where I played them a little bit where the score was lopsided in the other direction," Sexauer said. "But that was probably the most we played them in a game that meant something out of necessity because of foul trouble and making sure we could finish the game with who we wanted to finish with."
Viox hustled hard down low, fighting for loose balls and tipping errant Hornet shots to her teammates underneath the rim while Aholt and Taylor secured the perimeter, locking down Fulton's guards.
"Eva is still growing as an offensive player, but she just goes out there and fights and plays at 150%," Sexauer said. "And then Jillian and Madison, they're still figuring stuff out too, but their athleticism still allows them to go out there and contribute."
With all three in the lineup at the same time for large stretches, the onus fell on them to be more assertive on offense. After none of them scored in Wednesday's loss to Harrisburg, they combined to put up 15 while only recording two fouls as a cohort.
As the bench kept the game competitive with several key stops and prevented the Hornets from taking advantage in the first half, the second half served as the moment of comeuppance for the Trailblazers.
Tolton's fouling issues ceased in the second half, but the defense couldn't contain Kiah Pittman for much of the third quarter, doing her best to foil the Trailblazers' path to victory with eight points in the quarter with two deep 3s.
Angel kept pace with Pittman, putting up 10 points in the quarter to set up a game-breaking 21-0 run that began with Tolton trailing by four and ended with the Trailblazers virtually wrapping up the game with a 17-point lead with three minutes to go.
Aholt, a freshman, carried a bulk of the scoring load over the run, netting eight points in the fourth quarter with a pair of 3s and a pair of steals.
Sexauer has known and coached Aholt since third grade and encouraged her to be assertive on the offensive end and attempt more shots.
"I sat her, and I said, 'That's what you're capable of,' and I need her to believe it," Sexauer said. "When she believes and when she does that, she can be so powerful as a basketball player because she's athletically gifted, and she can shoot. I think she has a passion for the game, and when she plays like that, and plays within herself a little bit, it's amazing."
On the stat sheet, starting guards Wright and Angel appear as heroes as well, putting the team in position for the late run thanks to early offense. The two combined for 21 of the team's first 26 points, willing the Trailblazers into a competitive game when no one else's shots could fall.
Wright also played a pivotal role, as the junior recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds with quick hands on defense to generate a number of steals.
"Leadership isn't just something that she exudes, but she's getting to see it this year and now she's getting to experience what she can do in that capacity," Sexauer said.
Tolton entered the Harrisburg Tournament as the No. 8 seed, the lowest seed in the bracket. But with the substitutes combining forces and stepping up as much-needed heroes, there is hope that the Trailblazers can continue to fly as high as they did Friday in the coming games.