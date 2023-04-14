Aubrey Willmeth started her sprint from well beyond the penalty box, searching for an angle to score her second goal of the season. Soon after, she received her wish.
"It was pretty exciting to have the ball and get to the defense and take the shot," the Tolton junior midfielder said. "Nice to get (one) back in the net."
Willmeth's dynamic burst exemplified a resounding 2-0 victory over Osage for the Trailblazers Friday in Columbia. Tolton, two days removed from a 3-2 overtime defeat to Helias, bounced back behind its speedy offense.
"(Speed is) very important. ... We're just trying to see if we can get the ball deep enough in the box that we can send the ball across, and that there's going to be somebody there on the other side," Tolton coach Chuck Register said.
Willmeth and junior forward Emma Mallett tallied the game's lone goals, both in the first half.
Mallett opened the scoring 10 minutes in, cutting down from the left wing with a burst of momentum. The opening goal was her fourth of the season.
That lead was doubled nearly 20 minutes later when Willmeth, who consistently barraged Osage's defense with her enduring effort, notched her first goal since the Trailblazers' season-opener.
"At practice last night, we worked on a little bit more movement with the offense and chances are we can get to take shots on goal," Register said. "We saw a lot of that in the second half, for sure."
Three-year starting goalkeeper Rachel Tipton provided comfort in goal, earning her second shutout of the season. Tipton secured nine shutouts a season ago and has proven to be a reliable force in net.
The junior faced limited pressure in a quiet second half but prevented a potential goal in the closing minutes, closing down on a breakaway attempt from Osage senior Alyssa Newberry in front of the box and kicking the ball away.
"I thought it was awesome," Willmeth said. "It was great to know that even whenever (Osage's) offense managed to get past our defense that she's still there, ready to stop it."
Tolton controlled offensive possession throughout most of the game, swarming the Osage penalty box at any chance it could get. However, Osage withstood additional damage behind a plethora of Trailblazers' misses.
The hosts, facing a determined sophomore goalkeeper in Osage's Meghan Milligan, constantly shot wide, sailed attempts over the net or failed to gather all of their power behind shots.
"We just got to finish, that's the thing," Register said. "We just got to make sure someone's going to go to the ball and finish, so if we keep that up ... we're going to keep getting better and better,"
Even with those shot-making difficulties, Tolton's second-half defense shined under the lights.
Sophomore defender Ava Martin helped to anchor a strong back-line defense for the Trailblazers, providing a wide assortment of assistance from clearing attempts to additional offensive pressure.
"I thought our defense played well tonight too because they actually connected with the offense," Register said. "(They) sent us some great balls to the front and even got to take some shots."
That defensive effort, coupled with a sturdy pack of midfielders, created problems for Osage all evening, forcing Osage to settle for only a couple of lackluster shots over the final 40 minutes.
Tolton will now take its .500 record into a matchup against Bishop DuBourg at 5 p.m. Monday in Columbia. The Trailblazers play on three consecutive nights beginning Monday before hosting the Tolton Catholic Tournament from April 21-22.