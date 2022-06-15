Chatter spilled through the party room at Shakespeare’s Pizza as members of the Tolton boys tennis team and their families gathered to celebrate its season.
The players sat in the back of the room, laughing and chatting while a row of water bottles commemorating the season sat on the table in front of them.
A large pull-down screen showed a presentation of photos and videos from the season with “The Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy playing in the background. Players laughed as photos from both on and off the court flashed across the screen.
After the presentation, coach Tricia Vogt stood up and spoke about the season. She described entering the year not knowing what to expect from a group of players, many of whom had never played tennis competitively.
“It’s a hard sport to master,” Vogt said in her speech. “You have to be a switch-hitter, you have to be able to hit every kind of stroke, you gotta have it all.”
Coming into the season, only three of the team’s eight players had high school tennis experience. Sophomore Luke Knollmeyer and seniors Bill Powers and Landon Petri were on last year’s squad, which lost six seniors.
Vogt welcomed the challenge of bringing in an inexperienced group.
“People think that they shouldn’t go out for the team if they haven’t taken lessons since they were 5 years old,” Vogt said. “You can get good and really compete at the high school level just starting as a freshman.”
Not only did the Trailblazers compete, they began to rack up results, including a win over Mexico where Tolton played with just five players and several top performers at the Boonville Tournament.
The victories allowed the ragtag Trailblazers to earn the No. 2 seed in the Class 1 District 7 tournament, where they eventually snuck by Moberly 5-4, winning the school’s first district title in either boys and girls tennis.
“It’s just really special that we were able to do something that’s never been done before,” sophomore Brady Farnan said. “It just shows how much better we can do next year going in with experience.”
After the achievement at districts, inexperience even reached the coaching staff. Vogt is in just her second season of coaching at Tolton and experienced post-district play for the first time alongside her players.
“This year we knew what we were doing until that point,” she said. “And then the guys were like ‘what’s the meet gonna look like?’”
In sectionals against Duchesne, Tolton quickly fell behind, losing two singles matches and two out of its three doubles matches. That meant Tolton needed to win its last five matches to make a comeback. Farnan & Steven Becvar won their doubles match, Becvar added a singles victory and Knollmeyer won his singles match. Petri also won his singles match in a third-set tiebreaker.
“It wasn’t stressful for me, it was really stressful for them. I knew they were gonna pull it off the whole time,” Vogt told the players and parents with a smile.
That left sophomore John Herre, a first-time player competing in Tolton’s final singles match to take the Trailblazers to the state quarterfinals.
“It’s a team effort, but when you’re left on the court that’s a whole lot of pressure,” Vogt said.
Herre’s first set went to a tiebreaker but he kept his cool, guiding himself and the Trailblazers to a sectional victory. That put them just one match away from a trip to Springfield and the state semifinals.
While the Trailblazers eventually fell in the quarterfinal round 5-0 to Missouri Military Academy, Tolton, a team with just three players who had previous match experience, finished better than last year’s Trailblazers team that failed to reach the district championship.
“If we would’ve won that and gone (to) Springfield, (fans) would have to pay admission to watch you play, that’s how close we were,” Vogt said in her speech.
Vogt said she’s planning on watching the state tournament this year to get the lay of the land with the hopes that Tolton will be there next year.
One player for Tolton was able to make the trip to Springfield to compete in the Class 1 singles tournament. Farnan, who played tennis previously but never in a competitive match setting, quickly adapted to that environment.
“My first few matches, I didn’t play well at all,” Farnan said. “But then as the season goes on, I just kept getting experience, and I realized I could beat these really good players once I got some experience under my belt.”
Farnan said his match experiences helped him overcome an early-season defeat to Duchesne’s Nathan Nickel. After losing to Nickel in his second-ever match, Farnan would go on to avenge that loss and punch his ticket to state, defeating Nickel 6-0, 3-6, (10-7) in the Class 1 Sectional 3 round.
Farnan lost his first match at state falling into the consultation bracket where he beat Cape Girardeau Notre Dame’s Matthew Austin 6-1, 6-3, but lost in the consultation quarterfinals to Lucas Wilhoit from Logan-Rogersville.
With three matches at state under his belt and a district title to build on, Farnan credits the success of the team to the bond they have as friends off the court.
“We’re all such good friends,” he said. “And we’re so close that we know when we give each other advice we know to follow it because it’s only gonna make us better.”
While Powers and Petri depart as the team’s only seniors, the returning players will now have a different set of expectations. For the first time in school history, Tolton has a district title in boys tennis to defend.