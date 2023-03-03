Tolton boys basketball has done it again.

Trailing by as many as nine points in the second half, the No. 1 seed Trailblazers fought back with a second-half surge to take down Fatima 47-36 in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 9 championship game Friday on its home floor.

