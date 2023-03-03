Tolton boys basketball has done it again.
Trailing by as many as nine points in the second half, the No. 1 seed Trailblazers fought back with a second-half surge to take down Fatima 47-36 in the MSHSAA Class 4 District 9 championship game Friday on its home floor.
"We wear blue collars because we're a blue collar team," Tolton coach Jeremy Osborne said. "We got to defend. You're not going to win in the postseason without defending, and so our guys exemplified that tonight."
Tolton utilized its postseason experience and signature defense to overcome a 29-20 deficit in the second half. The Trailblazers held second seed Fatima to five points in the game's final 12 minutes, including just two in the entire fourth quarter.
The victory marked Tolton's seventh district championship as well as its third consecutive title. This year's championship featured a rematch of last season's district semifinal game, in which the Trailblazers ended Fatima's season in a five-point victory en route to a state championship game appearance.
Sophomore guard Exavier "Zay" Wilson helped to lead the late charge, scoring nine of his team-high 12 points in the second half.
"We knew we were going to have a fight coming into this game, and we were able to finish it by executing," Wilson said.
The consistent senior trio of Evens Appolon, Izaak Porter and James Lee combined for 25 points in another balanced effort. Porter drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 6 minutes, 50 seconds remaining to give Tolton its first lead since the second quarter.
"My teammates found me in a great spot," Porter said. "That's kind of like my hotspot."
"I was driving to the basket," Wilson said. "I saw him in the corner of my eye, and I knew that it was in as soon as he shot it."
Their efforts spoiled a special night from Fatima senior guard Nate Brandt, who scored 15 points and broke the program's all-time scoring record in the process. The record had previously been held by Comets' coach Ryan Robertson.
"I loved (that he broke it)," Robertson said. "I've been hoping all year...For him to do it in today's age is incredible."
Brandt only tallied three points in the second half, an uncharacteristic number for the all-state talent.
"Blake Pingeton did a heck of a job on Nate Brandt," Osborne said. "Points are at a premium, but our guys just stayed the course."
Senior guard Cooper Kleffner and junior guard Easton Haslag provided a secondary scoring touch for Fatima, adding seven points apiece. However, the Comets were held to their lowest-scoring output of the season, just two days after unloading for 75 points against No. 3 Fulton in the district semifinal.
"(Tolton's) defensive intensity is just so hard to deal with," Robertson said. "(Osborne) did a great job of going to zone for a couple of trips, so we had some good looks (but) did not knock them in. Then, it just kind of snowballed a little bit."
Tolton and Fatima met earlier this season, a 66-53 victory for the Trailblazers, but this contest looked headed for an opposite result early on.
The Comets pieced together a 16-6 run between the second and third quarters to take a commanding nine-point lead. They consistently attacked the paint, broke out into fast break opportunities and earned trips to the free throw line.
Fatima failed to capitalize from the charity stripe, however, shooting just six-of-17. The Trailblazers, despite committing 18 fouls of their own, finished at a slightly higher rate of nine-for-20.
Sophomore guard Matthew Robertson missed four consecutive free throws late in the fourth quarter after a technical foul on Porter, helping to maintain a six-point Tolton advantage.
The Trailblazers gained that lead via a 12-0 run, holding Fatima without a point for eight minutes. Lee started the run with an offensive rebound and put back, one of 33 rebounds for Tolton.
Fatima, an undersized matchup to the Trailblazers, grabbed 29 of its own boards, helping to control the tempo and establish its pace.
"We'll take that," Robertson said. "(Having 29 rebounds) was enough to win."
The Comets cut their deficit to just five points with under a minute remaining, but Appolon blocked back-to-back shot attempts to seal the victory.
"My hands (were) up," Appolon said. "I had the advantage, and then I took it ... I'm excited. This is amazing."
Tolton will next face Springfield Catholic, the Class 4 District 10 champion, in the sectional round of the Class 4 state tournament at 6 p.m. Monday in Bolivar.
"We'll take it one day at a time, but man, I want them to enjoy this moment," Osborne said.