If you watched Tolton's game last Friday against Salisbury and were told afterward that Braden Willmeth had more than 200 yards from scrimmage, you most likely wouldn't have believed it.
That's been the story of the year so far for the Trailblazers' running back.
When you think Tolton football, the first two names that come to mind are senior quarterback Jonah Lybeck-Brown and new standout James Lee, both of whom have had solid seasons. That's led to Willmeth's production going under the radar for a majority of the season.
But, he's racked up more than 100 yards from scrimmage in every game this season, including the aforementioned 200-yard game against Salisbury. He also leads the team in receiving yards.
"He's been huge for us ... we're just glad to have him," Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. "He works hard and is a good team leader."
Willmeth's consistency on offense is a large reason for the Trailblazers' success this season. Along with his knack for collecting yards, he's also scored eight touchdowns, which leads all running backs and receivers for Tolton (4-1).
What makes Willmeth's performances all the more spectacular is that despite being a senior, this is his first year playing for the Trailblazers.
"We didn't even know we were going to have him," Egnew said. "He never played football before this year."
Willmeth is deceptively quick and powerful when running. He has the ability to break multiple tackles, turning would-be losses into positive gains. He can also put his speed into another gear in the open field.
"I kind of just want to establish myself ... we can create something here that hasn't been done before," Willmeth said.
Willmeth is excited to continue Tolton's impressive season and hopes it can sustain its winning ways in future seasons.
"I think it's pretty cool, because we have a lot more guys (available) than we did last year," Willmeth said. "And once we started winning games, we had some more guys come out for the team later in the year. I just think it's pretty cool, because then we can pass this down to next year and the year after, so they can all have a good time out here too."
Willmeth has been overshadowed by explosive teammates but says he isn't concerned about attention.
"I just kind of go out and just play," he said. "All the recognition (Lybeck-Brown and Lee) get is deserved because they've been balling out. It's a team sport, we all play as a team.
"Our goal is we just want to take it one week at a time. Not try to get too far ahead of ourselves but try to win every game that we have (each) week — 1-0 mentality."