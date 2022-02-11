ST. LOUIS — Jevon Porter and Aaron Rowe did a lot to spark a comeback effort for Tolton boys basketball Friday night, but the duo's 59 combined points weren't enough to overcome a balanced Cardinal Ritter offense in an 87-80 road loss.
The Trailblazers dug themselves into an early first-half hole as the Lions flipped the script from the last matchup between the two Archdiocesan Athletic Association programs Jan. 7, a 68-53 win for Tolton.
In that matchup, the Lions' two star players, Braxton Stacker and Robert Lewis, combined for 44 points but had little help from their supporting cast.
Friday's matchup was a different story. Eight different players recorded a basket for Cardinal Ritter in the first half. No matter who took the shot for the Lions, it went through the net.
On the other side, Porter handled a bulk of the work with over half of his team's first-half points. The 6-foot-11 forward rarely got clean looks and was doubled as soon as one of his Puma sneakers touched the paint, but he made the difficult shots look easy. He hit a contested up-and-under attempt then sank a floater across his body with two hands in his face to keep a manageable deficit.
Tolton finally started to get into its rhythm in the second half once the Trailblazers started to generate transition opportunities. Rowe ran the floor with ease, picking up an and-one layup for himself then providing one with a half-court alley oop to a streaking Tahki Chievous for an expedited 6-0 run.
But whenever Tolton came within striking distance of taking its first lead since the third quarter, Cardinal Ritter had an answer.
While the Trailblazers found more offensive success in the open court during the third quarter, Cardinal Ritter converted its first six field goal attempts of the second half. Two of the field goals came from slam dunks from Lewis, who threw down a huge one-hander cutting into the lane and drew a foul on a two-handed flush.
Tolton picked up more steam in the fourth quarter. After closing the gap to 58-54 on 24 third-quarter points from Porter, Rowe and Chievous, the Trailblazers tried to make a run up the hill to capture the lead. Tre McCluney hit an early 3-pointer to pull the margin to two points, but a pair of 3-pointers from Cardinal Ritter's Clay Jackson pushed the Lions' lead to eight and sent the Trailblazers back down the hill.
The next comeback attempt couldn't even kick into full gear, as a series of errors caused a two-possession swing.
Chievous grabbed a defensive rebound with an opportunity to potentially run in transition. Instead, he took his time to let the offense set up down the court. After debating whether or not to bring the ball up, he tried to kick the ball to Rowe, but the ball caromed off the back of Porter and out of bounds.
On the ensuing inbound play, no one covered Lewis on the low block as Jackson made the easy decision to feed him the ball for a two-hand dunk to give Cardinal Ritter a seven-point cushion midway through the fourth.
But even still, Tolton had a third chance to complete the comeback. Down nine points with just over two minutes remaining, Porter knocked down a three while falling down to cut the deficit to six. After Rowe forced a turnover, he took it to the hoop himself and drew the contact from Stacker for a 3-point play, which he converted to make it a one-possession game with 1:33 remaining.
After Stacker and Rowe traded layups, Cardinal Ritter's Jordan Nichols heaved a football-style pass to Lewis, who stood as the only man past the half-court line and converted yet another dunk to put the Lions up five to seal the game.
Tolton will have a quick turnaround Saturday night at home against Confluence Prep as the finale to the all-day Missouri Hall of Fame Classic Basketball Shootout.