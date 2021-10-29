A surprising season that saw Tolton win its most games since 2015 came to an end on Friday in the Class 1 District 5 quarterfinals.
Harrisburg, the No. 4 seed advanced to the semifinals by beating the Trailblazers 28-16.
The key to the Bulldogs’ victory was a solid ground game, racking up 200 rushing yards twith , all of it from the trio of quarterback Tanner Lanes, Gavin Curtis and Hayden Samuels.
Lanes also made timely throws. Though he attempted only seven passes, Lanes completed four of them for 99 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored two rushing touchdowns.
Another reason for the Bulldogs’ success was being able to contain Tolton star James Lee. Other than a 41-yard run in the second quarter that set up a Trailblazer touchdown, Lee did not have a catch or run longer than 10 yards until a 46-yard catch in garbage time.
Turnovers were the theme for the Trailblazers as they committed three, all in the second half at crucial moments.
”These games are tough,” Tolton coach Michael Egnew said. “Both teams played really well, they practiced just like we practiced. They were a really good team and they were ready to go.”
After the Bulldogs jumped out to a 12-0 lead on the shoulders of their backfield trio, the Trailblazers responded with a Braden Willmeth touchdown and Lee two-point conversion at the end of the half to pull within four. Then the mistakes happened.
The Trailblazers drove into Bulldog territory on consecutive possessions but couldn’t capitalize as Jonah Lybeck-Brown threw interceptions on both drives, both picked off by Jace Carr to halt Tolton’s momentum. Lybeck-Brown finished with 105 passing yards, no touchdowns and a completion percentage under 50% .
Later in the third, a would-be Tolton defensive stop turned into an extended Harrisburg possession after Lee muffed the ensuing punt. The Bulldogs would capitalize with a score.
The Bulldogs extended their lead to as much as 20 before Tolton scored on a second Willmeth run with just under three minutes to go.
By then it was too little, too late.
Egnew commended his players on continuing to fight no matter the circumstance.
”They did a good job this year,” he said. “People don’t know where we come from. If you don’t know where we come from, it’s hard to see a game like this one as a success. I’m just proud of the guys and I’m excited for next year as well.
”We didn’t win games at all the past couple years. … but our guys fought all the way through the whole season, so I’m proud of them.”