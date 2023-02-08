Rams guard Ayani Mayberry and Traliblazers guard Jillian Aholt scramble for a loose ball

Hogan Prep guard Ayani Mayberry (front left) and Tolton guard Jillian Aholt (front center) scramble for a loose ball Wednesday in Columbia. Aholt scored a team-high 13 points, and the Trailblazers won 50-22 to snap a three-game losing streak.

 Bailey Stover/Missourian

Tolton girls basketball rumbled to a 50-22 victory over Hogan Prep on Wednesday in Columbia.

The Trailblazers had 12 different players, nine of whom were underclassmen, score at least two points in their second-widest margin of victory this season.

