New Tolton boys golf coach Joe Bellmer has not said a word to the 2023 Trailblazers team about last season’s state championship.
With only two returning starters, Bellmer believes that with a new-look team should come new-look goals.
“If the team made it to state, I’d be over the moon, I really would,” Bellmer said. “That would be, to me, almost as good as winning last year.”
I knew we were gonna win last year,” Bellmer said. “...I went home and I told my wife after the first two or three practices, ‘we’re going to win (state).’”
But while Bellmer might be setting the bar lower, Garrett McIntosh, a sophomore who finished fifth in last year’s state championship, has different ideas.
“The first words out of (McIntosh’s) mouth,” Bellmer said about asking McIntosh his goals for 2023, “He says ‘I want to win state again.’ And he said, ‘I want to be the leader.’”
In 2022, Tolton boys golf was dominant. The Trailblazers won the first team state championship in school history by 14 strokes, and they did so by shooting the third-lowest 36-hole score on a par-70 course in Missouri history.
The 2023 season marks what seems to be a transition year for the ‘Blazers. Three starters from the team’s 2022 roster graduated – each of whom finished in the top-21 of last year’s state championship – and there’s been a coaching change for Tolton.
Bellmer, an assistant coach on last season’s championship team, is now head coach. He is taking over for Joe Bradley, who held the position for five years.
Despite significant change around the program, two crucial members of the 2022 team return in 2023.
Andrew Fallis, a Missouri State commit, finished ninth at the state tournament last year and looks primed to lead Tolton in 2023 as the team’s lone senior.
“Andrew is is a player that if he makes a bogey, it doesn’t bother him. (If) He makes a birdie it doesn’t bother him. He’s a very positive kid that just keeps going forward,” Bellmer said. “He’s not a vocal leader per se, but he will be one that the other kids look up to because he’s a senior, because he was on that championship team last year. He leads by example.”
Fallis missed his freshman season due to the pandemic shutdown in 2020, and his sophomore year was derailed by an injury. Bellmer believes Fallis having to overcome those external circumstances means that the senior is still far from reaching his full potential.
Joining Fallis as the only other returner from the state championship team is McIntosh. As just a freshman last year, McIntosh placed fifth at the state tournament, shooting 6-over 146. He finished just two strokes behind co-champions Hallsville’s Logan Cox and Bishop LeBlond’s Samuel Schoeberl.
Bellmer compared McIntosh’s freshman season to that of former local golfers Ross Steelman and Hudson Dubinski (Rock Bridge), and Jack Parker (Tolton). Each of those players played Division I golf, and Steelman is currently No. 9 in the PGA Tour University rankings. The top-20 players in the rankings receive status onto one of the three PGA Tour-affiliated feeder tours.
But the ever-humble McIntosh is not drinking the metaphorical Kool-Aid about his stellar freshman year.
“I think last year at state I had like 23 or so putts (in one round),” McIntosh explained. “I mean, you can ask anybody, my mom, my dad, anybody, I was making more putts there than I think I ever have.”
While McIntosh may downplay his ability on the course, he still set some lofty goals for his sophomore season.
Individually, McIntosh wants to win the state championship. If he were to do so, he would be the third Tolton boys golfer to achieve the feat. The other two are former Missouri standout Parker, and current Missouri State freshman Christian Rischer.
“Seeing their success and seeing how well they did as seniors and knowing after last year that I can hang with them like that, that really pushes me to want more,” McIntosh said. “... It makes me hungry.”
McIntosh also mentioned one other team goal he wants to achieve in 2023: win the Catholic Cup against Helias.
“Last year, we won and filled up the Catholic Cup with some chocolate ice cream and ate out of it,” he said. “I really want to win that one again as a team.”
As for who will join McIntosh and Fallis in the ‘Blazers lineup, Bellmer has identified five or six players who could compete for the final three places in Tolton’s lineup, and he has continued to not bring up last year’s state championship team to any of his players.
“Last year was last year,” Bellmer said. “I don’t like to look in the rearview mirror. I like to look forward.”