New Tolton boys golf coach Joe Bellmer has not said a word to the 2023 Trailblazers team about last season’s state championship.

With only two returning starters, Bellmer believes that with a new-look team should come new-look goals.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Sports Journalism Reach me at kvincent@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you