All night long, Tolton girls basketball had been strong in boxing out for its rebounds. Five players had at least five rebounds despite the taller Harrisburg looming in the paint.
But when they needed it most, it appeared the Bulldogs grew 2 inches taller on the offensive glass, eventually leading to their 53-46 win over the Trailblazers.
Up 48-46 in the final minute, Brecca Thornhill put up a shot that bounced off the rim and the backboard.
One of her teammates grabbed the board and put up another shot.
Then another followed suit.
Then another.
Finally, the tallest player on the court, Harrisburg’s Carli Ellis snatched the ball off the glass. Sophie Angel tried to poke the ball from Ellis’ grasp but instead drew a whistle for her fifth and final foul which sent Ellis to the free throw line where she hit nothing but nylon to give the Bulldogs a four-point lead.
If there could be one play to describe Tolton’s loss in the Harrisburg Tournament consolation semifinal, coach Sam Sexauer would pick the last-minute scrum.
“In my estimation, it never really comes down to one play, but there was that play where they wanted it more,” Sexauer said. “It’s frustrating because they know how much I want it for them, but I can’t want it for them on the court.”
For the opening 16 minutes, it looked like the game wouldn’t come down to one play but rather the collective play of Tolton’s starters.
All five Trailblazers starters earned a tally on the score sheet three minutes into the game and scored all 30 first-half points. Angel and Lexi Ash each knocked down an early 3-pointer, while Sam Wright and Sadie Sexauer turned to the midrange to give Tolton an early double-digit lead.
“You play off what you do early in the game,” Sam Sexauer said. “At this age, at this maturity level of basketball, that’s pretty much all of it. That’s why I say that we’ve got to be the initiators.”
Then once the starters began to rack up fouls, putting Harrisburg into the bonus with 2:02 remaining in the first quarter, the team received a needed boost off the bench from Jillian Aholt, Eva Viox and Madison Taylor.
The trio played clean yet aggressive defense, while the rest of the team struggled with nonshooting fouls adding up. Sam Sexauer said the production from the underclassmen bench players paid off in a strong outing.
“They’re young, but they understand what they’re there for,” Sam Sexauer said. “I talk to my girls about playing with reckless abandon, and with Eva, I don’t ever have to worry about that. Madison gave me good minutes when Sophie got into foul trouble. Super proud of the freshmen and sophomores, and this is the best game they’ve had collectively.”
Tolton held a 30-22 halftime advantage and kept Harrisburg from mounting too much of a run by limiting high-percentage shots in the paint with Wright and Ellie Reynolds playing stout defense down low. Most Bulldog points came from the foul line.
But the old adage of a tale of two halves reared its head much to Tolton’s chagrin.
The first quarter shooting stroke slowly wore off until it was nonexistent to start the second half for the Trailblazers as it took 3:47 before Sadie Sexauer finally brought the scoreless spell to an end with a pair of free throws. During that time, Harrisburg gained confidence in its shooting from mid-range and beyond the arc to embark on a 9-0 run to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the contest.
Sadie Sexauer was the only lifeline keeping Tolton afloat for much of the second half, scoring the Trailblazers’ first 10 points, including all six of Tolton’s third-quarter points to maintain a one-point lead after three quarters.
Sam Sexauer expected this game to be his daughter’s chance to shine after he saw the freshman perform well in the team’s 46-35 victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 28.
“I told her she had a chance to inflict her will on them because I didn’t feel like they didn’t have an answer for her, with the defense they play and the way she plays the game,” Sam Sexauer said.
Sadie Sexauer had the breakout performance that her dad expected, pacing the team with 19 points and tacking on seven rebounds.
Finally, midway through the fourth quarter, she received some assistance. After Ellis sank a 3 to give Harrisburg a 43-40 lead, Reynolds knocked down one of her two free throws before Angel hit a 3-pointer of her own to put Tolton back on top with 2:40 remaining.
But Harrisburg responded with a run of its own, finishing the game on a 10-2 run, accentuated by the scramble to put Harrisburg up four before more free throws iced the game.
“Once they made those free throws, we had to change the way we played the game because we had to start fouling,” Sam Sexauer said.
The fouls accumulated in the first half began to add up, as Angel, Reynolds and Wright all fouled out in the closing minutes.
Tolton will play Fulton, which lost 51-47 to Fayette, in the seventh-place game at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Harrisburg.