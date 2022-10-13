Tolton football is off to a 5-2 start for the second year in a row. The Trailblazers light up the scoreboard offensively thanks to the success of its offensive line.
“That’s where it all starts, a good line on both sides of the ball set the tone of every game,” Trailblazers coach Michael Egnew said. “You want big strong powerful guys that are motivated to play hard and play fast that will always set the tone. Then that leads to a cultural thing.”
When Egnew, a former MU football standout, arrived to lead Tolton in 2019, the Trailblazers' only win came by forfeit, and they averaged just 11 points per game. Now, Tolton is averaging 38 points per game with a handful of players from the 2019 team. One of those is senior left tackle and defensive nose tackle Ian Meyer, who has started all four years during his time at Tolton.
“Freshman year to my sophomore year, we didn’t really win that many games, but it started picking up hard and it was getting a lot better,” Meyer said. “Egnew is helping us to get better and teaching us well.”
Offensive line coach Jacob Smith is proud of Meyer’s effort and the role that he’s taken being the veteran starter along the line.
“He’s one of those high-motor guys. He’s always had that knack to want to be great and Ian’s just been fun to watch,” Smith said. “From last year and then this year he’s grown so much, (and) he’s definitely filled that leadership role.”
With Meyer being the only senior starter on the offensive line, Smith elaborated on the role of him being more of a leader.
“I think he kind of had a moment where it was like, 'man, I’m the only guy that’s coming back,'” Smith said. “So he really took them under his wing."
“It’s been really awesome just to see them grow over the season so far,” Smith said. “(Them) just being able to buy into what we’re trying to preach and really just giving everything they got is awesome.”
What’s next for the team is two home games to close out the regular season before MSHSAA playoffs. The first is Friday against TDW Academy. The Jaguars come to Columbia with an 0-4 record and a minus-147 point differential. TDW Academy brings to town a different offensive style of play.
“They got athletes all over the field,” Egnew said. “They have multiple formations, so it's going to be difficult to line up to them. We’ve been practicing all the different ways they might line up. They kind of have a sporadic way of running the ball which can get on you because it's different from anything we’ve ran against.”
Tolton's game against the Jaguars kicks off at 7 p.m. in Columbia.