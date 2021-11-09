Forward Landon Petri, midfielder Steven Becvar and defenders Bill Powers and Lucas Boyer will represent Tolton on the All-District boys soccer team for Class 1 District 4. The four players were crucial to the Trailblazers' success this season, guiding the team to its first winning record since 2017 and finishing as runner-ups in the district tournament.
On offense, Becvar played a critical role for the Trailblazers (12-8) near the end of the season. Scoring seven goals and recording four assists, his transition to the midfield benefited the Tolton attack and proved to be a reliable presence there as well.
"Guys were out sick and Steven asked if he could give center-mid a try," Tolton coach Connor Bandré said. "He found his home there. In districts he was a rock in the midfield for us. I knew he'd be a great player for us, but still he was a pleasant surprise."
With Becvar facilitating the offense in the midfield, Petri consistently finished off drives for the Trailblazers throughout the season. Scoring 14 times and getting three assists, Petri's name was regularly said by the Tolton announcers.
"Some players just have a way of putting the ball away," Bandré said. "It's not every day you get players who can score anywhere at anytime on the field. We were just lucky to have him as part of the group."
Even when things wouldn't work out offensively, Tolton fielded a defensive squad led by Boyer and Powers that brought an important balance to the team's play. The duo played a key role in locking down the backfield and complimenting each other well through the season.
"They knew how each other played very, very well," Bandré said. "They were able to cover each others backs and they were just a great 1-2 punch in the back. At the end of the day it worked really well."
Scoring once and starting in all 20 games, Boyer constantly towered over forwards in the Trailblazers backfield, proving to be a solid anchor for the team during the season.
"He's pretty much irreplaceable," Bandré said. "(Boyer) was fantastic in the air winning balls. When there was a 50/50 ball, I could always expect him to come out with it."
Starting in all 20 games this season, and recording two goals and assists, Powers was game-changing on and off the field for Tolton. As one of the team's captains and seniors, he served as an important force for the team, being a role model and leader.
"(Powers) made everything a lot easier for me as a coach," Bandré said. "Holding guys accountable, making sure guys are working hard at training, being mature, composed, he was everything you'd want in a captain. We're definitely going to miss what he brought."
Though seniors Petri and Powers will graduate this spring, the program is still on solid footing knowing it'll enjoy another two years from its two other All-District players.
"(Becvar and Boyer) are guys who needed to step up big on both sides of the park," Bandré said. "They came out and had huge years for us. It lets us know we're in good hands."